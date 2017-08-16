Seth Meyers did not go lightly on President Trump after the commander-in-chief gave a startling press conference at Trump Tower in New York Tuesday, again asserting that violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, should be blamed on “both sides”—alt-right white supremacists and counter-protesters.

In a breaking news segment dubbed “Breaking Crazy” on Tuesday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the comedian fired his own shots at the president.

“President Trump gave a press conference this afternoon that can only be described as clinically insane,” Meyers said. “You know that list of side effects at the end of a pharmaceutical ad? He apparently has all of them.”

Meyers played a clip of Trump saying that “many of those people,” referring to the Unite the Right protesters, were “there to protest the taking down of the statue of Robert E. Lee,” the confederate army general. He continued, “This week it’s Robert E. Lee...I wonder is it George Washington next week? Is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You have to ask yourself, where does it stop?”

The Late Night host responded: “Where does it stop? Buddy, we’ve been asking that question since January.”

“Normally when someone is talking that level of crazy, Batman crashes through the ceiling and punches him,” he added.

Meyers showed a picture of Trump’s chief of staff, war veteran General John Kelly, staring down at the ground with his arms folded during the Tuesday presser.

“Trump is so fully out of his mind, he broke a general,” the comic said. “That guy’s been in wars.”

Meyers likened Trump to “a bad waitress in a crappy diner who’s trying to get fired so she can go to a concert.” He then pleaded with Congress to “cut bait on the president” and “let this crazy bitch go to the concert.”