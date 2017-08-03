Who better to decide between LeBron James and Kobe Bryant than one of the NBA’s most iconic players.

Michael Jordan, the six-time NBA champion who was named Most Valuable Player on five occasions, was asked to make his pick when hosting his Jordan Flight School basketball camp in California.

After Bryant lit up the sport in the early 2000s, James came along and took up the mantle as its top player in the mid-2000s. Jordan says only the former can be regarded as the better at the moment.

Sports Emails and Alerts - Get the best of Newsweek Sports delivered to your inbox

“Would I rank LeBron over Kobe, in terms of best of all-time? No. No. It's something about five [rings] that beats three [rings]. He may be mad at me now, but Kobe won five championships. LeBron won three, although he's been to seven finals...something like that,” he said, as quoted by Give Me Sport.

Related: Steph Curry Defends Mocking LeBron James Dance

James missed out on his fourth championship this summer after he and the Cavs lost the NBA Finals to Golden State Warriors 4-1.

The offseason hasn’t gone so well for James either, as he has seen David Griffin fired as General Manager and Kyrie Irving set to leave Cleveland.

Reports suggest he may opt out of his contract with the Cavs next summer. The Lakers and Miami Heat have been mentioned as potential destinations, as James hopes to add to his three rings. And then, maybe, Jordan will regard him as Bryant's equal.

Harry How/Getty