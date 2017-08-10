With just a few days remaining until the Premier League restarts, the top teams in English football are still looking to complete some transfer business.

Chelsea needs to bolster its slim squad as it looks to defend the Premier League title. Manchester United wants new additions, too, while in Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp is trying to make signings as well as hold on to his best players.

Arsenal is also looking to retain the core of its team as it looks to return to the top four. Here, Newsweek guides you through all the news, rumors and whispers going on around the Premier League’s transfer market:

Sports Emails and Alerts - Get the best of Newsweek Sports delivered to your inbox

We begin with with two of those teams. Chelsea is looking to add depth to Antonio Conte’s squad and wants to take from Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal. The west London club has made a £35 million bid for 23-year-old midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to the Daily Star, as the Englishman has just one year remaining on his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Jose Mourinho had said he would settle for just three signings this summer, after Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic moved to Old Trafford. But the Manchester Evening News says the United boss is now intent on getting one more signing, and he has narrowed the targets down to Tottenham defender Danny Rose and Inter Milan’s winger Ivan Perisic.

Related: After a busy preseason, Jose Mourinho seems to finally know his best Man United team

In east London, West Ham is looking to continue its high spending summer. After making some impressive additions in the transfer market, with Joe Hart and Javier Hernandez, Slaven Bilic’s team is now preparing a £25 million offer for Sporting Lisbon’s 25-year-old central midfielder William Carvalho, according to the Daily Mail.

The same newspaper says Liverpool is preparing itself to receive a fourth bid from Barcelona for star playmaker Philippe Coutinho, as the Spanish club looks to replace Neymar. Barcelona is expected to offer up to £120 million for the 25-year-old Brazilian.

ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty

And finally, Paris Saint Germain could be about to give £198 million signing Neymar a new teammate up front in the French capital worth £163 million. According to the Daily Record, PSG is close to completing the signing of Kylian Mbappe, the 18-year-old starlet of Monaco who is also wanted by Manchester City and Real Madrid.