When the Premier League kicks off this weekend, managers will be able to get a first look at how their squads are shaping up.

New transfers may have an immediate impact or look like a flop from the start. But with just three days to go until the start of the season, clubs are still looking to get some last minute business done to get players in place before the campaign begins.

Manchester United, however, will not have its top target in the squad by the time it hosts West Ham on Sunday, but all hope is not lost. For Chelsea things look more desperate—Antonio Conte still wants to complete three or four more transfers this summer.

Here, Newsweek takes you through all the news and rumors from the Premier League transfer market:

Following Real Madrid’s Super Cup victory over Manchester United on Tuesday night, club president Florentino Perez told the media that Gareth Bale would not be leaving the Bernabeu for Old Trafford, according to the Daily Star However, Spanish outlet Diario Gol carries a different report, that Perez privately told Jose Mourinho that he would be willing to sell the Welshman.

Mourinho has other good news as the Daily Telegraph says United has received encouragement from Paris Saint-Germain over the potential purchase of Serge Aurier. The 24-year-old right-back is available but Premier League champion Chelsea is also interested in his services.

As well as a right-back, Chelsea appears to want a new left-back, too. Antonio Conte is pushing his club to bid for Tottenham’s 27-year-old defender Danny Rose , according to The Sun.

The ongoing Philippe Coutinho saga at Liverpool has reached an ultimatum, according to the Daily Mirror. Barcelona wants the deal completed by the end of the week, with £120 million expected to be the fee, however, the Daily Star says Liverpool is refusing to negotiate over its star player.

While Riyad Mahrez’s move to Roma looks to have fallen through, another Italian club has entered the race for the Leicester City forward. According to the Daily Mirror, Inter Milan wants the Algerian but is facing a fee of £50 million set by Leicester, which rejected Roma’s £32 million offer.

UEFA/Handout via REUTERS

And finally, reports in Spain suggest Manchester City has made an enquiry about whether Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets would be available to buy this summer, according to Manchester Evening News. The 29 year old was a key member of Pep Guardiola’s team during the Spaniard’s spell as manager at the Camp Nou.