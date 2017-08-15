The organizers of an alt-right rally in Boston this weekend have vowed to move ahead with the event in the wake of violence at a similar event in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday.

The demonstration is just one of several so-called free speech rallies planned across the United States this week, with right-wing events planned later in the summer.

“The rally on Saturday IS NOT CANCELED. Not sure where this rumor came from,” the Boston Free Speech rally’s organizers wrote on Facebook late Monday.

Information about the potential shutdown was posted Monday on 4Chan, an anonymous internet forum that has become a home for hard-right ideologues. The same day Boston’s mayor Martin Walsh said, “I don’t want them here. We don’t need them here.”

The group wrote online that the Boston Police Department and the city are ignoring their calls but that their permit for the rally remains.

Walsh said Monday that he is exploring ways to shut down the rally over fears of similar bloodshed to that in Charlottesville, where one counterprotester died and dozens were seriously injured after a car that police believe was driven by an alt-right member plowed into a group of pedestrians.

“We are not in any way associated with the organizers of the Charlottesville rally,” the Boston event’s organizers wrote on Facebook. But the event shares speakers in common with the violent Virginia rally.

Speakers at the event include alt-right figures such as Tim “Baked Alaska” Gionet, who was a speaker in Charlottesville. Kyle “Based Stick Man” Chapman and Joe Biggs, a former contributor to the conspiracy theory website InfoWars, will also be there.

The so-called alt-right movement is a loose-knit group of racist white nationalists, nationalists, conspiracy theorists and misogynists.

Some of the speakers began to pull out of the Boston event Monday, including alt-right figure Gavin McInnes, who has written for racist websites, including Vdare, and is a contributor at The Rebel, an alt-right online media outlet.

In addition to Boston, rallies are also being planned for Saturday, August 19, in Mountain View, California; Los Angeles; New York City; Washington, D.C.; Austin, Texas; Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and Seattle. These events are being organized by alt-right figure Jack Posobiec in opposition to Google and in solidarity with former Google engineer James Damore. Posobiec has said specifically said that the event is not an alt-right event but is open to anyone who values free speech.

Damore was fired as an engineer with the internet search giant last week after he wrote a memo criticizing the company’s diversity policies. Damore said Tuesday that he does not want the alt-right’s support. “I do not support the alt-right,” he told CNN Tech. “Just because someone supports me doesn’t mean I support them.”

The neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer, which has been promoting these events as part of what it branded the “Summer of Hate,” was shut down Monday following the Charlottesville rally after it mocked counterprotester Heather Heyer, who was killed when a car plowed into the crowd. “We are going to start doing this nonstop. Across the country,” the site said after the Charlottesville rally.

“These rallies aren’t about popularizing white nationalism,” read an anonymous post on 4Chan on Sunday, but “about normalizing white nationalism.”

“We need more of these in the future,” it said, “hopefully with an even larger turnout.”

Another rally is being planned for September 16 in Richmond, Virginia, around a monument to Confederate General Robert E. Lee to protest the removal of similar statues from public spaces in Civil War–era Southern states. White supremacist Richard Spencer is also seeking permission to speak next month at the University of Florida.

Counterprotests are being planned in response to the rally in Boston as well, with the Black Lives Matter civil rights group saying they will march against the alt-right.