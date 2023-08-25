The Genesis brand, the top luxury echelon of the Hyundai Motor Group, has wowed with its concepts and production cars since the its founding in 2008. The Korean luxury automaker fielded sedans going against the best in the world and now has a full selection of premium SUVs and battery-electric vehicles (BEVs).

The 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 is the third BEV from the company after the GV60 crossover and Electrified G80 sedan, and it follows in the footsteps of other Hyundai Motor Group BEVs like the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Hyundai Ioniq 6.

The GV70 features a more aerodynamic design of the company's Crest Grille that now incorporates a hidden EV charging port, making it easy to charge just by pulling straight into a parking space. The company's signature "two-line" headlights are present, along with a minimalist bumper and tailpipe-free skidplate. The 2023 Electrified GV70 is available at launch in Vik Black, Savile Silver, Makalu Gray, and Makalu Gray Matte.

The GV70 Electrified, not to be confused with the also-handsome GV70, competes with some of the biggest names in electric vehicles (EVs) including the Tesla Model Y ($47,490) and Cadillac Lyriq (58,590). The GV70 Electrified starts above most competitors at $65,850, but it's less than others like the 2023 Mercedes EQE SUV at ($79,050) and bigger Audi Q8 e-tron family.

The 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 posed in a park in Georgia. Genesis

The two 160-kilowatt (kW) electric motors power the axles, delivering 483 hp for 10-second bursts in Boost Mode. The 77.4-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery can charge from 10 to 80 percent in approximately 18 minutes in ideal charging conditions.

The new Genesis features an all-wheel drive system with individual motors for front and rear wheels delivering 429 horsepower (hp), which is more than sufficient, but won't blow anyone's socks off during daily driving with smooth tip-in and braking. Acceleration is brisk in Eco, and near-brutal in Boost mode.

Overall it has a range of 236 miles and comes with three years of complimentary 30-minute per session fast charging available through Electrify America. The GV70 also has a 3.6-kW vehicle-to-load function, meaning it can power small electric appliances outside the vehicle.

When Boost mode is activated, the car's gauges turn red, which is a cool touch.

The steering wheel paddles, normally used for shifting in a sporty automatic, are used for brake regen level here. There are three options with one called I-pedal allowing a driver to use using only the accelerator except when they need to come to an abrupt or full stop. The electric SUV's mechanical brakes are adequate when used in those situations.

The suspension is surprisingly supple over the normal, slightly chewed up roads in the Midwest and the roads under construction all across the metro Atlanta area. Not just the shock but also the report from potholes are muted in the cabin thanks to active noise cancelling. The steering is easy too, making this feel more like a luxury SUV than a sporty one, despite its acceleration capabilities.

The base cabin of the 2023 GV70 has an 8-inch touchscreen and analog gauges. The Prestige model adds a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and navigation system with a 14.5-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, leather, heated and ventilated seats. Other surfaces are covered with woven wool, tricot, and suede making for a clean-looking and sumptuous interior in Obsidian Black. A Glacier White interior is also available.

The entire interior design scheme takes the best of the new-age technology that Genesis offers and combines it with the classic hallmarks of comfortability that luxury buyers are frequently shopping for. GV70's seats are comfortable yet hold one in place with ease. Though they are touch controls, adjusting the car's climate system is a relatively easy affair. Simple forms and surfaces give way to more intricate design details that might not be noticed at first but help make GV70 truly spectacular.

It comes with the usual suite of Hyundai Motor Group safety and driver assist features, which aid in making the drive less stressful and excel at having a low annoyance level for the driver. Genesis lane keeping and land centering assist technology bests what Lexus offers by a long shot.

One competitor we didn't mention was the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which starts at $42,999. However the GT version ($59,995) is more comparable to this GV70 Electrified. The Mach-E GT delivers 480 hp and 600 pound-feet (lb-ft) of torque making it much faster off the line than the GV70. Still, the Mustang doesn't feel like a luxury car while the Genesis does, and it has more aggressive driving dynamics that making its behind-the-wheel experience more challenging.

When it comes to BEVs, there are now options for speed and sport versus fuel-saving and passive, as well as soft and comfortable. The best vehicles give drivers a variety of everything. It's what the Mercedes EQ family does well, and what the Genesis GV70 Electrified achieves.