When Jaguar introduced the E-Type coupe and convertible in 1961, patriarch Enzo Ferrari called it the most beautiful car in the world. It featured a long hood, short deck and two seats. It was also medium-sized, as opposed to the later XK coupe and convertible, which was more of a grand touring vehicle. But in 2013 Jaguar created the spiritual successor to the E-Type in the F-Type convertible. And like its predecessor, it was and still is one of the most beautiful cars in the world.

The Jaguar F-Type received a facelift in 2019 garnering a new front end and somehow sleeker proportions. At one point it also expanded its engine offerings from a single V8 to four-, six- and eight-cylinder options. But for 2023 the F-Type is an all V8 lineup. The 444-horsepower (hp) base model is rear-wheel drive, the 575-hp F-Type R tested here has all-wheel drive.

The Jaguar F-Type has a handful of excellent competitors across the automotive industry. It starts with the Chevrolet Corvette and continues with the Audi R8 and Porsche 911. The F-Type R is the most expensive of the Jaguar trims with a base price of $108,500. The R8 now only comes with a V10 and an MSRP of $158,600 and the 911 has a wide range, starting at $106,100 but climbing well into the $200,000 range.

The Chevy Corvette is far less expensive starting at $61,900, though the Z06 version, more on par with this Jaguar F-Type, starts at $109,295. The Ford Mustang V8 costs even less.

1 of 9

The two-seat cabin is low, requiring a steady hand on the roof to get in with any grace. The seating position is low and comfortable and makes the cockpit feel like a fighter jet. Ahead of the steering wheel is a 12.3-inch driver information cluster while a touchscreen infotainment system is centered on the dash. The radio has a physical volume knob, though it's on the far side of the gear selector. The climate temperature and fan speed have big knobs which are easy to adjust while driving.

Below the climate controls are more buttons and the gear selector panel, which includes the drive mode switch as well as the exhaust and spoiler buttons. In the F-Type drivers will never have to reach far to find a function.

The two-seat F-Type not only was one of the best-looking cars when it debuted a decade ago, it was also one of the best sounding. Channeling Jaguars of years' past, the F-Type growls gently on startup in Quiet Mode, but once the bypass valves are open in the exhaust (via a button on the console) the F-Type roars loud enough to wake the neighborhood.

The top, R model only comes in all wheel drive, meaning an owner can basically floor it from any speed, without any tail-sliding danger. The eight-speed automatic features paddle shifters on the wheel, which allow the driver to keep the Jaguar in its power range, while also staying louder than everything on the road.

The 2023 Jaguar F-Type comes with a 12.3-inch screen. Jaguar Land Rover

The brakes are sensitive with a short pedal stroke. It takes a few days to get used to the amount of pressured needed for smooth stops. However, at speed, the Jaguar F-Type brakes are confident and solid, hauling the coupe to a stop with immediacy.

The electric power steering is better than most with a hefty effort required to turn the wheel but with an accuracy rarely found in today's vehicles. And the car is small enough to visualize what each tire is doing at each corner. It's one of the best vehicles for dicing through traffic, even with its six-figure price tag.

And it still is one of the handsomest vehicles on the road, and reasonably priced considering its competition. The Corvette Z06 has more power and more storage space, the Porsche 911 is a better handler, but the Jaguar F-Type sits in the center, outclassing both of them in curb appeal.