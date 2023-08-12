The fifth-generation Land Rover Range Rover debuted at the Los Angeles auto show in 2021 with loads of changes to the lineup including new trims, new engines and new technologies. However, as always with Range Rover, the comfort and luxury are the stars of the show.

The 2023 Range Rover is available in SE and Autobiography models with both standard (SWB) or long wheelbase (LWB) body designs. The shorter models feature two rows and five seats; the longer model has three rows fitting up to seven adults.

The sportier Range Rover SV model comes with exclusive design details, material choices and enhanced functionality, along with a 523-horsepower V8, as does the SE long-wheelbase model tested here. A hybrid version is also available. All new Range Rovers have the company's third-generation Active Noise Cancellation technology delivering a supremely quiet cabin. It also has voice control with Amazon Alexa built-in letting owners control infotainment features, music track selection, navigation, phone calls and more.

The uber-luxurious 2023 Range Rover SE long-wheelbase starts at $135,000 and goes up from there, however the base model is cheaper at $104,500. That still puts it in rarified air as far as competitors go. The 2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class starts at $139,900 on the more expensive side. The 2023 Cadillac Escalade ($79,295) and the 2023 BMW X7 ($77,850) are less expensive choices, though once those are upgraded with equivalent V8s and technology they both grow to near the six-figure mark.

The cabin is centered on Land Rover's new Pivi Pro infotainment technology on a 13.1-inch curved touchscreen. It provides intuitive control of all the major vehicle functions, as do the redundant controls for climate underneath the screen and on the steering wheel for volume and tuning. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, as is wireless charging.

The semi-aniline, leather-swathed cabin in this SE model smells like a shoe store and the seats, with heating, cooling and massaging features, are plush and top notch. This model had a third row of seats that fold flat when necessary and with the second row in place they were usable, though not very comfortable. The second row is slideable and comfortable, and has exposed child seat latches that are simple to reach and use.

The climate control dials underneath the Pivi screen have three functions. They rotate for temperature, can be pulled out to control the heated and cooled seats and pushed in to control the fan speed.

That's a great feat of ergonomics, but if a driver is resting their wrist on the gearshift, they will pull the gearshift forward when pulling the dial. It won't shift while the car is moving, but it does beep out a warning and it happened multiple times.

The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover comes with a curved infotainment screen. Land Rover

The upgraded Meridian sound system ($1,200) is excellent and the Technology Package ($2,000) with a head-up display, rearview camera mirror and domestic plug socket was also welcomed.

The 2023 Range Rover almost feels old school in its comfort. Power from the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 comes on with a woosh of torque and pushes the driver, with very little noise or drama. The stop/start system gets a little annoying as the engine restart jiggles the whole vehicle. As for speed, the Rover feels calm and safe past legal limits.

The suspension, even with the Range Rover SV-style 23-inch wheels ($3,500), was amazingly comfortable across all road surfaces. Not only was there no bounce from the driver's seat, but the sounds of the suspension coping with all that force were also muted. It's one of the quietest luxury cars tested in a while.

All-wheel steering is standard on the long-wheelbase Range Rovers and here it excelled in parking lots and on tighter two-track trails in the middle of Michigan. Those back wheels that angle themselves make even sharp turns accessible and especially when pulling into a narrow spot at the local Home Depot.

This is a return to form for the Land Rover Range Rover, which always looked luxurious but didn't always feel like it. Now it has the couchlike comfort it's always been known for, along with plenty of speed when the need strikes.