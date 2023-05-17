Nissan's Ariya is finally on U.S. shores, bringing with it an official beginning to the next generation of the company. Initially sold in front-wheel drive (FWD) form, a version with all-wheel drive (AWD), branded as E-4orce, is now on sale. The 2023 Nissan Ariya E-4orce is a winner for drivers in areas of the country where rain- and snowfall are common.

With its sleek outer design and Japanese art-inspired interior, the Ariya pushes hard into themes of modern design that is unlike what other automakers are doing. This includes a heavy use of wood throughout the cabin, integrated touch controls in the dashboard performing the duties of buttons, and a wide display screen area in front of the driver that has the ability to shift information from gauge cluster to infotainment display areas with the swipe of the finger.

Nissan offers AWD with all trim levels of the Ariya except the Venture+ and Premiere grade. That means buyers can choose from the Engage, Engage+, Evovle+ and Platinum+ Ariyas to get the right mix of equipment and infotainment for their needs.

Ariya's AWD system comes courtesy of a second motor, a twin of the first. Depending on the trim level chosen, buyers can expect to have up to 150 pounds added to the weight of the car with the AWD system in place, the equivalent of having an extra person in the rear of the five-seater.

The E-4orce system isn't just designed to use AWD to keep stable on the road. It's designed to deliver a smooth start and end of momentum experience for riders, just like in FWD versions of the Ariya. Looking for a vehicle to eat ramen in? Nissan says Ariya is it.

Though a driver's instinct is to back off the accelerator when driving through slippery corners for safety, it's in these instances where counterintuitive acceleration allows for the system to grip harder, allocating battery power to the correct wheel(s), in the correct amount, to allow for a more controlled exit from a slippery area.

While the FWD Ariya is stable on the road, the AWD version pushes that even further, with a reaction that is as predictable as it is stable.

Nissan has given the Ariya a unique mix of features like a storage box that pops out of the lower dashboard at center, a moveable center console, and front Zero Gravity seats (created to deliver a supremely comfortable sitting experience) that are designed to allow for a panoramic view without the obstruction of the B-pillar.

The Ariya wins on interior space, making the most of its flat load floor, afforded by the battery-electric powertrain.

Its design is aesthetically pleasing though not all execution points stand up to further scrutiny. The level and precision of touch required when selecting a "button" on the dashboard isn't always consistent, and it's easy to get annoyed and tap harder than is required when you're having to execute a selection a third or fourth time to get it to "take".

Not having to go into the screen to turn on heated seats or other features would be optimal. But, Chrysler, Jeep and Ram vehicles have done this for years without changing their ways, so this is more about user preference than true workability.

Nissan's ProPilot Assist 2.0, a suite of driver assistance and safety technology, works well in the Ariya on dry, sunny days, but can be humbled by shadows caused by direct sun, as well as glare the sunlight causes. As tested in heavy rain, its abilities were thwarted by the weather in the same way similar systems by other automakers would behave.

Buying an Ariya with AWD will cost customers at least $47,000 before any incentives are factored in based on the starting manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP).

Pricing for the Ariya makes it competitive against other SUVs of larger and smaller sizes. Its true appeal won't be known for at least a year, when the Chevrolet Blazer EV, a direct competitor expected to be at a similar price point, rolls out, and both models have had a chance to overcome chip shortage and production limitations to begin mass deliveries in earnest.