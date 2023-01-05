Ram Revolution Electric Truck in an Ultra-modern Three-Row Masterpiece

Of the Big Three automakers, Ram is the last to debut a battery-electric vehicle (BEV) truck. This one isn't the real deal that will make it onto dealer lots, however. It is purely a concept that pushed forward the company's plans for design and technology in the new Ram 1500 BEV, which is slated to arrive in 2024.

"The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept is our clearest signal yet that we're on the precipice of something extraordinary at Ram and points directly to where we're going on our electrified journey," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis in a press release.

Ford has sold the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck for a year, managing to fill order banks with demand so high that the company is already investing in a plant expansion project in order to roll more off the production line. It's sold in a number of variants, including a Ford Pro version that is designed for fleet use.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV is expected to offer customers a 400-mile all-electric range, access to 754 horsepower, 785 pound-feet of torque and a zero to 60 mph time of 4.5 seconds when it arrives later this year.

GMC's Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 debuted late last year, bringing much of the same underpinnings, technology and capability as the Silverado EV with it.

Ram plans to differentiate itself from the rest of the pickup brands by offering a "portfolio of electrified solutions to better meet customer needs". This could mean that hybrid electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid trucks are in development in addition to the 1500 BEV.

"The Ram brand is about its pickup truck and ability to offer supplemental commercial vehicle market support with the ProMaster van. As the transition from ICE to EV propulsion systems over the next decade or two is essentially a presumed certainty, the Ram brand must begin to also provide electric and electrified solutions," Stephanie Brinley, associate director of research and analysis at S&P Global told Newsweek.

"The CES Ram EV concept presents the outline of how the Ram brand expects to begin its own journey to EV. Ram seems poised to add to the conversation surrounding EV pickups in a meaningful way.

"Though Ram 1500 EV sales will start after Ford and GM, Ram will find an its own way to compete and offer levels of leadership as well. Ram knows its truck buyers every bit as well as Ford and GM do. Ram's EV efforts, like its rivals, will build on its strengths.

"Coming to market later, along with its early efforts into working with consumers, gives Ram a view into necessary efforts to convert hesitant buyers and creates the chance to take advantage of functional developments and features earlier trucks haven't been able to concentrate on."

Ram said in a press release that a "steady drumbeat" of announcements and initiatives are planned as the brand marches toward the future.

Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept

The new truck concept features an exterior not wholly unfamiliar to Ram trucks fans. It has modernized "R-A-M" badging, that becomes illuminated beside the LED headlights at night.

At the front is an integrated skid plate and pivoting tow hooks, which can turn to be flush with the body. A powered frunk (front trunk) with one-touch open-close functionality adds capability and storage.

The driver's side front quarter panel is home to the truck's charging port, which lights up when in use.

Its sideview mirrors are smaller and lighter weight than traditional mirrors, and use a camera to capture the truck's surroundings. Cameras like this come on cars in Europe but not are not yet legal in the U.S.

The rear wears a fresh Ram LED lighting signature surrounding a split tailgate, which is powered. An electric rear step with an active diffuser also features. The concept truck is able to have its bed extended to accommodate longer, larger loads than the typical regular duty truck.

Ram designers have given the truck 35-inch tires wrapped around 24-inch wheels to ride around on. The wheels' center caps light up and stay in place as the tire rotates around them.

Power for the truck comes from an electric battery operating on 800-volt architecture, the same type of technology as what is on the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. That architecture allows for the addition of up to 100 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes, when charging via a 350-kilowatt charger.

All-wheel drive comes courtesy of two electric drive modules, one at the front and one at the rear. The truck's four-wheel steering capability allows for up to 15 degrees of articulation.

An adjustable air suspension enables three different modes: ingress/egress, aero, and off-road. Today's Ram 1500 has similar equipment.

Ram's concept's body has saloon doors that open to show off the occupant space, sans B-pillar. Because of the electric vehicle platform the concept rides on, the truck's cabin is four inches longer than the current Ram 1500.

The larger space allows for a unique seating option: third-row jump seats. The truck's power mid-gate features the seats, with a removable section that can be placed in the bed or outside the vehicle.

The mid-gate's powered glass enables pass-through functionality that extends into the frunk and can fit objects up to 18-feet long with the tailgate closed.

Flexible seating configurations with recline modes allow for "limo-like space" the press release says. The company's "Ram Track" system, a rail attachment/floor track system, allows the seats and console to move, and provides suitable tie-down areas within the cabin.

Ram has installed two screens on the center of the truck's dashboard that allow for 28 inches of display space. The lower display features three view options. It can be removed and installed in other spaces of the truck.

The rearview mirror is smart, delivering a 360-degree view using stitched together images of the surroundings of the truck. The mirror works in tandem with the flood light in the rear of the truck to give greater clarity when reversing.

A unique steering wheel features capacitive controls, digital screens and a lit "RAM" badge. Its flat upper and lower enhance visibility and thigh space.

Up top, a panoramic electro-chromatic roof features adjustable transparency options.

Designers focused on using sustainable products on the inside of the Ram Revolution BEV Concept. Greyslate Nanostone veneer, recycled rubber and cork and "leather" made of an apple bi-product feature on the interior.

Ram has equipped the concept with technologies including an artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant to Shadow Mode, a voice-activated feature that allows the vehicle to automatically follow a driver walking ahead of the vehicle using sensors and cameras. Smart home controls, intelligent product storage that assists with fitting objects into the vehicle, and an exterior projector that enables an outdoor movie night are among its capabilities.

Other technology is pulled from the Chrysler Synthesis Cockpit concept including My Day, Cabin Mode and Level 3 hands-free, eyes-free self-driving capability.

Ram intends to employ some of the technology and styling of the new Ram Revolution concept into its forthcoming BEV, but remains mum on exactly which elements will appear.