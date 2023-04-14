The midsize Nissan Frontier pickup has played back marker in sales to the midsize class of trucks featuring the Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado (and GMC Canyon) Toyota Tacoma, Jeep Gladiator and Honda Ridgeline. It was completely redone for 2022 and now is a separate model (in its second generation) from its global counterpart in the Nissan Navara.

The big change for the second generation was a complete exterior redesign bringing the Frontier more inline with Nissan's Titan full-size pickup. It's inspired by the iconic Nissan Hardbody, a truck that lived in the 1980s and 1990s.

It now has a more powerful and squared off front end with a new grille and sculpted hood. Interlocking headlights are also new, as are the fenders.

New taillights have a machined look and combine with the new back bumper and an embossed FRONTIER letters for a modern rear view. It's the same size as the previous model and comes in new colors like Tactical Green Metallic and Boulder Gray Pearl. Baja Storm and Cardinal Red Metallic Tricolor are also new for-cost colors.

All 2023 Frontier grades come with a 310-horsepower, 3.8-liter direct-injection V6 engine, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The Frontier starts with two-wheel drive, except the PRO-X, though all are available with four-wheel drive. Drivers can shift on the fly between four high and four low, while 4x4 models also feature a steel front skid plate, front tow hooks and Hill Descent Control.

It can tow up to 6,720 pounds when properly equipped. The Frontier delivers fuel economy ratings of 18 miles per gallon (mpg) in the city and 24 mpg on the highway for two-wheel drive models. Four-wheel drive Frontiers returns 17 mpg city and 22 mpg highway. Both King Cab and Crew Cab versions are offered, though the Pro models only come in Crew Cab.

The Pro-X and Pro-4X grades add more off-road capability with Bilstein off-road shock absorbers and 17-inch wheels with all-terrain tires. The Pro-4X has an electronic locking rear differential and additional underbody skid plates.

The cabin style continues from the previous year with color options Charcoal, Sandstone and the PRO-4X and PRO-X's Charcoal with Lava Red. Red accent stitching continues from the seats to the dashboard and grab handles. Chunky knobs control the climate above USB-a and -c ports and below an available 9-inch screen with standard (on Pro-grade models) wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wired connections are standard on all Frontiers. Wireless charging is standard on Pro models.

The fabric-covered seats in the Frontier Pro-4X are comfortable and adjustable, and better for narrow frames. The red accents look great mixed with the black and visibility is good out of both the front and the rear. There are plenty of storage cubbies for drinks and phones and the wireless charging worked as expected.

The 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system works well and has knobs for volume and tuning, but it doesn't have a little outcropping or shelf like other brands do to brace a hand or finger on when poking at it. Thankfully climate control also features two physical knobs, as does the four-wheel drive selector with two-wheel drive, four-high and four-low. The optional Fender radio sounds great with deep bass hits and clear upper ranges.

There's space in the back for a child and booster seat, though the cabin isn't big enough for them to swing their legs freely (at least in the bigger child seat), hence the backs of the seats will get dirty with kids' footprints. The rear seat belts in particular were tough for a six-year old to buckle.

The Frontier feels quick from a standstill with the standard V6 and a sensitive throttle. The nine-speed automatic transmission modernizes the feel of entering an expressway and was quick to drop gears when passing. It sounds more like a truck than most midsizers, meaning a driver can hear a lot of noise in the cabin when the engine is speeding.

The suspension too, feels a little bumpy, more like an older truck, but still solid. At medium speeds over bumps and grass it feels extremely stable with the upgraded suspension. The steering take a surprising amount of effort, even at slow speeds, but is rewarding and accurate and with a quick ratio.

Going up a medium-grade hill in 6 inches of icy snow and mud, it needed its 4Low gear, but everywhere else the 4High, or two-wheel drive settings were fine.

The 2023 Nissan Frontier offers tons of factory-installed accessories like bike racks and hitch-mounted tents. This tester was equipped with tough-looking running boards and rear light rack. Nissan also offers all-weather floormats, bed extenders, beadlock wheels and more.

Every 2023 Frontier comes with Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection. Nissan Safety Shield 360 is available and adds Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Automatic Braking. Intelligent Cruise Control is also available.

The 2023 Nissan Frontier starts at $29,190, with the aforementioned V6. However this Pro-4X version has a base price of $38,720. The Ford Ranger ($27,400), Chevrolet Colorado ($29,200) and GMC Canyon ($36,900) all start with four-cylinder engines. The best-selling Toyota Tacoma, also with four- and six-cylinder options, starts at $27,750. The Jeep Gladiator comes in at $38,775 and the Honda Ridgeline, which rides extra smoothly because it's based on a car platform, as opposed to a truck ladder frame, is $38,800.