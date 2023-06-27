2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD: Heavy-duty Trucks Have Heavy-duty Tradeoffs

The heavy duty (HD) truck market looks a lot like the regular full-size truck market in that the main players, Ford, GM and Ram, are the same. It's hard to tell which is the most popular considering Ford and Ram don't break up the sales numbers between full-size and HD, but Chevrolet moves about 200,000 Silverado HD's per year.

Heavy-duty pickups are a step more capable than the average Ford F-150, Ram 1500 or Silverado 1500. They can tow more, usually feature an optional diesel engine, and are at least $10,000 more expensive than their smaller counterparts, even moving into the six-figure range. But when a driver needs to move a piece of construction equipment, or a race trailer, only heavy duty will do.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado has been updated for 2024 to better tow, haul and drive comfortably. Buyers have a choice of a 6.6-liter diesel or gasoline V8. All models now come with a ten-speed automatic transmission. The Silverado comes in two- or four-wheel drive and in either regular, double or crew cab configurations.

It has a new fascia, new headlights and new grille, along with new LED lamps inspired by the 1500. It has a new animated lighting sequence that welcomes drivers when they approach with the keys. Six new exterior colors include Sterling Gray, Dark Ash, Radiant Red, Auburn Metallic, Lakeshore Blue Metallic and Meteorite Metallic.

The Silverado 2500 HD wins with convenience features like the CornerStep rear bumper, BedSteps and available six-position Multi-Flex tailgate. Those steps are necessary as the bed walls make the rear of the truck way too tall to reach or see anything inside. The Multi-Flex tailgate flips down, and then a new piece flips out and locks to add an easy way to climb into the bed when needed.

Inside the cabin buyers are offered a 13.4-inch-diagonal infotainment display along with a 12.3-inch-diagonal configurable driver information center behind the steering wheel. It uses new graphics pioneered on the Silverado 1500 and physical controls for volume and climate. The crew cab version tested here had back seats as big as a luxury sedan with space for two child seats and room for a third passenger in between.

It has storage spaces galore including a wide, central tray that everyday carry items can be thrown into haphazardly. The wireless phone charging is under the armrest and out of the way.

After using the power step boards to get into the pickup, it exhibited an unsurprising amount of bounce around town when unloaded. Engineers have to balance loaded and unloaded comfort more carefully in the HD trucks as more people tow with them than with a full-size truck.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD offers a 13.4-inch-diagonal infotainment display. General Motors

The 6.6-liter gasoline V8 makes 401 horsepower (hp) and 464 pound-feet of torque in this application, which feels brisk without a load, as the does the ten-speed transmission, seamlessly swapping gears often in the background.

The hydraulic power-assisted "Hydroboost" brakes were strangely hard to press and with a spring back feel that was adequate during normal driving, though it took getting used to. But with a trailer attached they became much more noticeable.

An 8,000-pound Bobcat skid steer and a 2,000-pound trailer were attached during the test. The farming rental store in mid-Michigan specifies a "2500 truck or bigger" to rent any of the heavy equipment. This is where the cleverness of the Silverado 2500 really came into play. It offers up to 14 different camera views, most used for towing and hauling. A bed camera can show the driver what they're hauling while the hitch camera allows for a perfect placement for a trailer connection even from a novice.

The gasoline engine did struggle a bit with the load (the diesel V8 makes 975 pound-feet of torque), though never to a dangerous point. The weight was well below the max limit of 16,000 pounds for the Silverado HD. The temperature stayed true all day while the ten-speed automatic continued its perfect operation, just while holding gears longer for more torque before shifting.

The gasoline-powered 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 has a conventional tow rating of 16,000 pounds. Jake Lingeman

Those spongy brakes became scarier with the Bobcat and trailer connected. Drivers should easily plan for twice the stopping distance with that kind of load. The rain exacerbated the driving conditions requiring even more time to stop.

Fuel mileage expectedly suffered with the load towed behind teh truck. HD trucks are over the weight limit of having to report their average fuel economy, but with a trailer attached the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD was returning between 5 and 7 miles per gallon (mpg).

But that's the tradeoff with these big trucks. They allow the average person to do heavy duty work including renting equipment or transporting a load of crushed limestone. The penalty is fuel, and having a vehicle that needs three open parking spots to correctly park in one.

The 2024 Chevy Silverado HD starts at $43,400, right around the price of the competition. If you're a casual hauler and tower, getting the best HD truck for your needs really comes down to what you want the inside and outside to look like, and what features you decide you can't live without as they're all plenty capable for the average person's needs.