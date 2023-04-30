Ford has owned the full-size truck market with the F-Series pickup for 46 consecutive years. It has now spun that nameplate into the first electric truck from a big-time automaker, in the form of the F-150 Lightning. It has a big early lead in the electric truck space, which gives Ford time to iron out any kinks in engineering and technology, but its competitors are on their way and licking their chops.

The only current rival to the Ford F-150 Lighting ($60,000 for the Pro trim, $63,474 for the XLT) is the Rivian R1T ($73,000). The electric truck is a little smaller than the F-150 Lightning, and amazingly, a little faster with options for 600 or 800 horsepower. However, the RAM 1500 EV is coming late in 2024 and the Chevrolet Silverado EV in late 2023.

The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT (the middle trim below the Platinum) has an estimated base range of 240 miles, up from 230 miles last year. Both have two motors for four-wheel drive and both deliver 775 pound-feet (lb-ft) of torque. The standard range Lightning delivers 452 horsepower (hp) while the extended range version makes 580 hp.

The extended range F-150 Lightning can go from 300 to 320 miles on a charge. On a Level 2 charger they'll require from 8-10 hours to recharge from 15 to 80 percent.

Ford has raised prices a few times on the Lightning, citing supply chain issues as the main reason. The XLT trims saw a price increase from $61,269 in standard range form to $65,369 including destination and handling. Ford said it will increase its production target from 80,000 to 150,000 by the middle of 2023.

The F-150 Lighting is easily recognizable as a Ford with the Blue Oval logo in the middle of the closed off grille. Electric vehicles (EVs) don't need as much cooling as internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. It does have its own daytime running light style with a full-width light bar, along with different options for wheels than the standard F-150.

The cabin the 2023 F-150 Lightning XLT has comfortable cloth seats with heat, no problem in a pickup, though it is harder to clean than leather. This less-expensive trim came with the 12-inch touchscreen in landscape layout. The upgraded Lightnings have the available portrait-style screen also found in the Mach-E. This small unit worked well and was easy to use. Apple CarPlay connected quickly and stayed connected.

The rest of the touchpoints were within reach and simple to use including the two climate knobs and two radio knobs. The Lightning also has steering wheel controls if those are preferred. The gearshift folds down to allow the armrest to flip out for a huge workspace, enough for a laptop and a notepad. It can also fit nearly a file cabinet's worth of files when needed. If the cabin gets full, the front trunk (14.1 cubic feet or two golf bags) is extra useful with a low load height and about the same space as a sedan trunk.

The rear seat area is expectedly huge with space for two kids plus some gear in between and on the floor. The child seats were easy to hook in, but as is common, the main rear seatbelt is hard to buckle for an elementary-age child.

On the road the extended-range F-150 Lightning's acceleration is scarily quick. Like some bigger SUVs, the physics of moving this truck through space at these speeds is hard to comprehend. When the pedal is floored, the Lightning raises up and shoots forward, and with no shifting from a transmission it just keeps going faster and faster.

The regenerative brakes are surprisingly solid and progressive. Sometimes EV brakes have a spongier feel but the Ford F-150 Lightning exhibits none of that. It does have a one-pedal driving option, which starts recouping energy as soon as the driver takes their foot off the accelerator. It takes some getting used to but provides the best range.

Ford's one-pedal setup on the Lightning is not as aggressive as some others like the Audi e-tron sports car, which can throw passengers' heads forward in its most regenerative setting.

The Lightning doesn't really handle like a truck, with the battery weight low in the body, it takes corners almost flat like a big sports car. Its weight can't be denied when turning or braking, but it steering is surprisingly enjoyable and direct. The weight doesn't seem to hamper the truck's suspension, with most bumps and potholes being absorbed easily and quietly.

The Lightning has its range displayed on the digital instrument cluster and it seems to be accurate with the odometer as long as the driver doesn't race away from every stop. It did lose 5-10 miles sitting overnight in a cold Michigan driveway.

It can tow like an gasoline or diesel truck with ratings between 7,000 and 10,000 pounds. That max rating will cut range nearly in half. The Lightning has a payload rating of 2,000 pounds.

It will only be a few months until the electric Chevrolet Silverado comes online. Like for its least expensive model, the WT or Work Truck, will have a starting price of less than $40,000. Time will tell if that price goes up like the Lightning. Regardless, by this time next year, buyers will have a full selection of electric pickups to choose from. Then the race will really be on.