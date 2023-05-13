When Subaru looked to change up the Crosstrek as part of a generational change for the 2024 model year, the company didn't just benchmark its competition. It benchmarked its loyal customers, aiming to design a car that enables their lifestyles rather than simply accommodate them.

The 2024 Crosstrek has been created with weekdays, weekends and vacations in mind, and it shows. Exterior design is changed, but not greatly from the previous generation, making the Crosstrek instantly recognizable on the street. It looks off-road capable (it is) but not supremely rugged.

Real aesthetic changes are not quickly seen by the passerby. Added technology and equipment allows for better braking response, a quieter ride, enhanced steer-ability and a more stable ride experience.

The muddy front of a 2024 Subaru Crosstrek on a closed road. Subaru of America Inc.

Subaru continues to offer the Crosstrek with two engine options in this new generation, a 2.0-liter or a 2.5-liter Boxer four-cylinder. Crosstrek Base and Premium models come equipped with the smaller power plant, which delivers 152 horsepower (hp) and 145 pound-feet (lb-ft) of torque. The larger engine, in the Crosstrek Sport and Limited, gives drivers access to 182 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque.

All models come standard with all-wheel drive.

The smaller engine is perfectly fine for around town driving. Drivers who want to get on the accelerator off the line are able to do so, but not with any real vigor. The good news is that the continuously variable transmission (CVT) isn't as whiny as it was in the previous iterations of the car, and Subaru does a great job of blocking out what powertrain noise that does attempt to permeate the cabin.

Opting for the 2.5-liter gives a driver more power, which aids in passing on uphills, but for around-town drivers, the smaller engine is just fine. There's no sacrifice with fuel economy between the engines, with both earning an Environmental Protection Agency rating of 29 miles per gallon (mpg).

The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek positioned on a closed road. Subaru of America Inc.

This new generation of Crosstrek is more stable through the corners and over bumps than the previous generation. There's little use of the seat bolsters unless a hard turn at speed is at play. Passengers' bodies remain stable throughout the journey leading to less fatigue after a long day in the seat.

The interior of the Crosstrek is spacious, in keeping with one of the key qualities buyers of previous generations are attracted to. Four adults still fit comfortably in the space, with enough legroom in the rear seat to accommodate a six-foot tall adults sitting behind an equally as tall driver.

Cargo space is equally supreme, with enough to fit plenty of gear for two, and with the rear seats in a flat fold position, there's even room for a child's bicycle, luggage and a dog crate side-by-side.

The rear cargo space of the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek with the rear seats lowered. Subaru of America Inc.

Like in other Subarus, a rubberized rear seat mat and cargo space cover are available as accessories.

The automaker hasn't filled the Crosstrek with all the bells and whistles it has in its arsenal. There's no forward-facing camera and the front seat passenger lacks power seat controls. Product planners say that those choices were made in the interest of cost and weight savings, and it's on-par with the equipment roster in other subcompact SUVs.

Crosstrek employs Subarus' larger infotainment screen in higher trim levels, but the design of the screen has the same problems here as it does in Outback and Legacy – it's unattractive. Steps have been taken to improve the looks since it rolled out, but there is nothing elegant about the appearance, from the lack of modern aesthetics on the screen to the cheap look of the piano black surround. This is Crosstrek's biggest pain point.

Where the Crosstrek wins for technology is in its EyeSight suite of driver assistance and safety features. Like with the freshened Forester, Subaru has refined the parameters and sounds of the system to make them more palatable during daily usage. They also seem to be more accurate in application than previous versions of the system.

The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Sport off-roading in the Catskills. Subaru of America Inc.

Pricing for the Crosstrek isn't just competitive. It's keeping in line this generation with the last, at a time when most automakers take the opportunity to add a few thousand dollars to a price tag.

A customer who wants to go all-in on a Crosstrek (that's not a Crosstrek Wilderness), will spend around $35,000. Someone who wants a base model, will pay around $26,000 once the destination and delivery fee has been applied to the manufacturer's suggested retail price.

The heart of the lineup is the Crosstrek Premium and Sport, which offer buyers the best bang for their buck. There are a few equipment differences, but the biggest differentiators here are whether or not a buyer wants the 2.0- or 2.5-liter engine, and if they care to have yellow-tinted accents on the exterior of their model.

The steering dashboard area of the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek. Subaru of America Inc.

When it comes to the competition, there's few models that offer the all-wheel drive that comes standard in Crosstrek, and even fewer that have interior materials and a powertrain that matches up. The closest rival may be the Chevrolet Trailblazer, with the Jeep Renegade and Compass getting close as well. Of all these, Crosstrek shows why it's a clear favorite. What it lacks in flash it makes up for in character.

Crosstrek is designed to enable fun for families, from the time they leave home to the time they return, and it does that very, very well.