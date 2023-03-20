'90 Day Fiancé' Fans 'Worried' Gabe's Secret Will Offend Isabel's Parents

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans have expressed their concern for Gabe Pabon and Isabel Posada's relationship after the latest episode on TLC.

The couple star together on the reality television show, which follows several Americans as they pack their bags and leave home in the name of love.

The show is one of many spinoffs of the very popular 90 Day Fiancé. The current installment, the fourth, features five other couples alongside Pabon and Posada.

At the start of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4, viewers were introduced to Pabon, from Florida. He is a budding entrepreneur that travels to Colombia for work.

While in Colombia, he met and fell in love with Posada, who accepts him for who he is, a transgender man.

Their relationship has gone from strength to strength since the show returned to screens in January. However, they have both expressed their fears of Pabon being accepted by Posada's family.

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which aired on Sunday, March 19, the couple had dinner with Posada's parents. Gabe and Isabel revealed their hopes to spend the rest of their lives together.

Posada's parents were delighted about the relationship. They were even happier to hear that Pabon had permanently moved to Colombia to be with Posada and her two children, Miguel and Sara.

Pabon seemed to get the seal of approval from his partner's family, with Posada's father even saying he may the "ideal person" for his daughter. There was still something weighing on Pabon's mind, however, as he wants to reveal to Posado's parents that he is transgender before proposing to their daughter.

Posada recently revealed that her father is "super religious" and "conservative," leading Pabon to fret about revealing his truth to the family.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way viewers shared Pabon's concerns, and took to social media on Sunday evening to express their worries for the couple.

Taking to Twitter, one fan posted: "I love Isabel's parents. I hope their feelings do not change about Gabe. They are the best couple on this season."

Another wrote: "Isabel's parents are so accepting and welcoming of Gabe now. I really hope that doesn't change when he tells them his secret."

"I really like Gabe and Isabel and her parents. If they take the news badly it'll break my heart," added a third.

A fourth tweeted: "Isabel's parents seem so nice. I hope they accept Gabe when he tells them the truth."

"OMG its the trip to Isabel's parents house already? YALL IM WORRIED. Gabe & Isabel are the only ones this reason who actually love each other," added another Pabon and Posada fan.

Other viewers argued that Pabon perhaps doesn't need to share the news that he is transgender with Posada's family at all.

"Does Gabe really need to tell them he is trans?" asked one fan.

Another tweeted: "I really don't think it's Isabel's parents' business if Gabe is trans."

Fans won't have long to wait to find out how Posada's parents do react to Pabon's reveal. A teaser for next week's episode has hinted that the star will be coming out to the family.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is the reverse of the original 90 Day Fiancé concept. That follows non-Americans who become engaged to people living in the United States and travel there before they decided whether or not to marry.

The other couples on the latest season of the show are: Debbie Aguero and Oussama; Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh; Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo; Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera; and Nicole and Mahmoud Sherbiny.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 continues Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.