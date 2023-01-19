When Did Aaron Taylor-Johnson Meet His Wife Sam? Relationship Timeline

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, is being tipped to be the next James Bond.

The British actor found fame in 2008 when he appeared as heartthrob Robbie in the movie Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, based on Louise Rennison's young adult book series.

Taylor-Johnson has gone on to have a successful film career, starring in Kick-Ass, Godzilla, Tenet and Bullet Train, as well as playing Pietro Maximoff/ Quicksilver in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He is now rumored to be in the running to take over from Daniel Craig as 007, so Bond fans are no doubt wondering what else is on his CV.

For Taylor-Johnson himself, the most significant credit is likely the 2009 film Nowhere Boy, because it is where he first worked with Sam Taylor-Johnson, the artist and director who is now his wife.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about the couple, including when they met and how many kids they have.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson Relationship Timeline

2008: 'Nowhere Boy' audition

The actor, then known as Aaron Johnson, met his future wife, who was then Sam Taylor-Wood, when he auditioned for a role in Nowhere Boy, the John Lennon biopic she was directing.

Sam has since revealed that the audition almost didn't happen because of Aaron's busy filming schedule on Kick-Ass. However, he did eventually make it to her house to try out for the role of Lennon.

Aaron was 18 or 19 when he met Sam, who was then 42. The actor has spoken about their age gap a number of times over the years.

In 2019 he told U.K. newspaper The Telegraph: "When I met Sam I'd already lived a life far beyond that of most of my contemporaries—I didn't relate to anyone my age. I just feel that we're on the same wavelength."

2009: Romance Begins

Sam and Aaron's relationship did not begin until filming had wrapped on Nowhere Boy, which was released in 2009.

During a joint interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2019, Sam said "everyone on set knew" the director and leading man had a connection, but there was "no funny business at all" during the project.

She added: "As soon as we finished [filming], he told me he was going to marry me. We had never been on a date, or even kissed."

2009: Proposal

True to his word, Aaron proposed to Sam "exactly one year to the minute" after they met, he told Harper's Bazaar.

2010: First Child

In 2010 Sam and Aaron welcomed their daughter Wylda Rae.

Wylda is Sam's third daughter. She has two older girls, Anjelica and Jessie Phoenix, from her first marriage to art dealer Jay Jopling.

2012: Second Child

Sam gave birth to the couple's second child, a daughter called Romy Hero, in early 2012.

2012: Wedding and Name Change

2012 was a big year for Aaron and Sam as the couple married that summer.

Aaron, who was 22 at the time, and Sam, then 45, tied the knot in Somerset, southwest England, before both changing their surnames to Taylor-Johsnon.

"I just don't see why women need to take the man's name. I wanted to be a part of her just as much as she wanted to be part of me," Aaron told London newspaper the Evening Standard in 2015.

The same year he told The Guardian that it was "so important" to him to see himself credited as Taylor-Johnson for the first time on the movie Anna Karenina.

2019: Film Collaboration

A decade after meeting on Nowhere Boy, the Taylor-Johnsons made a second joint project: the film A Million Little Pieces.

The couple co-wrote the screenplay for the adaptation of James Frey's book, with Aaron starring and Sam directing.

A Million Little Pieces tells the story of a "young drug-addled writer approaching the bottom of his descent," who checks himself into a treatment centre in Minnesota.

2022: Renewal of Vows

In June 2022 Aaron and Sam marked their 10th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows.

Aaron shared a picture of the "beautiful day" with his 435,000 Instagram followers, calling the occasion "a celebration of love and joy."

Alongside a photo of Aaron and Sam kissing, he wrote: "A decade of marriage. It was a magical unforgettable day and the sun did not stop shining on us both.. we are blessed beyond belief. Sammy you are my love, my life, my soulmate, my wife, my world!"

Sam shared a similar post, writing in her caption: "10 glorious years. My incredible husband, father to all 4 girls. I love you, I love you, I love you. love conquers all."