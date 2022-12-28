'Glass Onion' Fans Compare Daniel Craig's Bold Benoit Blanc to James Bond

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery fans have admitted to preferring Daniel Craig's work in the anthology series to his work in the James Bond franchise.

The actor, 54, starred as the iconic Bond in five movies, beginning with Casino Royale in 2006 and ending with 2021's No Time to Die.

His time as the MI6 agent has stuck in the minds of many film fanatics but it is Craig's turn as detective Benoit Blanc in Rian Johnson's Knives Out series that has now got fans talking.

The second movie in the Knives Out franchise, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, was released on Netflix on December 23, following a limited theatrical release earlier this year.

The film sees Craig take on the role of Blanc for a second time, after making his debut as the Southern sleuth in the 2019 original.

Joining him on the cast are Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton and Dave Bautista, with Johnson returning as writer and director.

The film has proved a hit with Netflix viewers, with many praising Craig's performance as Blanc, whose partner we meet in the movie for the first time with one of several very special cameos (which we won't spoil here yet).

Some Glass Onion watchers have even professed to preferring to Craig's work as Blanc to his time as Bond, with many calling for him to return as the character for many more films to come.

Taking to Twitter after Glass Onion's release, one fan posted: "Not to knock his work as James Bond, but I love Daniel Craig way more in the Knives Out movies. #GlassOnion."

While another wrote: "Man, #GlassOnion was incredibly good. And Benoit Blanc [over] James Bond ANY day."

"I hope Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig keep making Benoit Blanc mysteries for many years. And I hope Craig becomes more known for playing Blanc than for playing Bond. #GlassOnion," added a third Knives Out fan.

While a fourth said: "Watched #GlassOnion and I hope they turn this into a whole series of movies. While I think Daniel Craig was a great Bond, I like him even better as a quirky gay detective."

We know that fans have at least one more Knives Out movie to look forward to as, in 2021, Netflix bought the rights to two films, one being Glass Onion, in a reported $469 million deal.

Glass Onion was less of a sequel to Knives Out and more of another installment in an anthology; new location and new cast (other than Craig, of course), with the core story remaining a murder mystery.

While specific details of the third film have yet to be revealed, fans can expect a similar overhaul for the new edition.

Johnson recently told Newsweek of the upcoming film: "I'm just starting to think about it right now, [I'm] just starting to put together and kind of figure out what would be exciting, figure out what would feel scary in the right way.

"Like what would be something that also will be completely different from this movie? The way that this movie was different from the first one.

"That, to me, is the whole reason, the notion of doing more of these feels exciting is that they can truly be something new every time."

Johnson also recently told RadioTimes that he'll keep making the Knives Out films for "as long as [he] can."

"We have one more movie in our contract with Netflix, but I don't see it as a trilogy," he said. "I see it as an ongoing thing. As long as Daniel and I are having fun and coming up with something new and exciting every time, we'll keep doing this as long as we can."

During a September 2022 interview with Variety, Craig confirmed he was also keen to take part in future films beyond the already confirmed third movie.

"If [Johnson] keeps writing them, I'll keep doing them. That's what makes it easy then, he's such a wonderful writer that it's there on the page for me to do," he said.

Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery are both available to stream now on Netflix.