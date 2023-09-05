Rescue and Adoption

Abandoned 3-Week-Old Chihuahua Puppy Close to Death Makes Full Recovery

By
Rescue and Adoption Dogs Animal Rescue

Chihuahuas are known for being little dogs with huge personalities. Loved by celebrities and the stars of many feature films, they are one of the oldest breeds in the Americas and a national symbol of Mexico.

So it's unfathomable that an adorable Chihuahua puppy was dumped at a veterinary practice at only 3 weeks old. In an August 26 video with over 117,000 views posted by Leoni Glass, 22, a student vet nurse from Hertfordshire, England, Gizmo the Chihuahua can be seen struggling to hold his head up, and being fed tiny amounts of cat food with a pipette.

"Gizmo was handed in to the vets I work at, and they said they had found him in the streets," Glass told Newsweek. "The problem with him was that his glucose was very unstable [hypoglycemia], which caused him to not be able to function. When he was handed into the vets, he looked dead and the vet thought he was dead. We checked for heart beat, and he had one, so we quickly started to work on him. His survival was low, and the vet didn't think he would survive the night."

Leoni Glass
Gizmo the rescue Chihuahua. He was abandoned at a veterinary clinic at only 3 weeks old, his owner told Newsweek.

Chihuahuas are the second most euthanized dog breed in Texas, according to the Texas Chihuahua Rescue, which reports that it is rescuing over 100 dogs a month. In California, the breed represents a higher percentage of shelter dogs than pit bulls, per Compassion Without Borders. The charity said: "This 'Chihuahua Crisis' has resulted in the tragic end of thousands upon thousands of unwanted Chihuahuas being euthanized each year in California shelters."

Some publications such as The Week blame Hollywood for the abundance of unwanted Chihuahuas. "Hollywood created a Chihuahuas craze, but disenchanted owners are abandoning the tiny dogs in droves," the news magazine wrote in an article on its website.

Despite his low chances of survival, Gizmo is now thriving. "His recovery was about four weeks. That's when he was fully stable. He made himself right at home right away, and he's now living his best life at 2 years old," said Glass.

She proudly became a foster fail after looking after Gizmo during his recovery. "I couldn't bear sending him back to the vets without a home, and I wanted to show him that he could trust humans and that he could have a great life.

"It's been an emotional rollercoaster for us both. Because he didn't get to stay with his litter and mum, he had a lot to learn (mums and siblings teach them a lot) so I have had to teach him more and be more patient with him," Glass said. "He's got a couple of behavior issues; no fault of his own. It's down to the beginning of his life, but we are working through them and he's getting better."

Users on TikTok loved the sweet story. "Beautiful baby, wishing you and your mum a long healthy life together! You deserve the world little one!" wrote one.

"He's literally perfect I don't know how someone could give him up, but he found his person that way," posted another.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

