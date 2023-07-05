Chihuahua's Unusual Way of Trying To Avoid Bath Confuses Internet

A chihuahua called Sucki has left the internet in stitches after a video of her getting her fur scrubbed by mom in the bathtub went viral on social media.

The video, shared in June on TikTok by the dog's owner under the username @Sam_sucki_pepper, shows the small black-and-white mini chihuahua standing on her owner's arm, trying to avoid the bath as her mom gently cleans her fur with water and soap.

Sucki is so small that many readers originally didn't realize that she was a dog and thought the OP was trying to scrub off a massive tattoo on her forearm.

Stock image of a chihuahua getting a bath. A chihuahua's way of trying to escape a bath has left the internet in stitches.

According to British pet charity Blue Cross, dogs don't need to be washed as humans. In fact, it's better to not wash them for as long as possible.

That is because washing your dog too much can dry out their coat, which irritates their sensitive skin. Bathing your dog also washes away any flea or worming treatment.

The charity goes on to explain that dogs are great at self-cleaning, and unless they get dirty, it's best to let the natural oils in their coats do all the hard work.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media. It has so far received over 5.4 million views and 325,700 likes on TikTok.

One user, danielle0825, commented: "At first glance, I had so many questions..." And Loretta Lemon said: "I frequently bathe my cats however if I tried this position on them, I'd be out an arm." victoriaoconnell5 added: "I definitely thought that was a tattoo."

Meagb wrote: "I thought she was washing a blackout tattoo." And KeyLo said: "At first sight definitely thought was a damn cast." cjf8716 added: "He's going to have trust issues when it comes to rinsing." eileenfisher79 joked: "Precious Lol he's not letting go for dear life."

Another user, Rach, commented: "Genuinely thought she was washing a blackout tattoo, didn't think it was a dog." And Ginger Collins920 said: "I was gonna say, you have a hairy arm. Doggie too cute." Τόνια added: "Dogs are really the best creature in the whole universe."

