Retriever's Way of Helping Owner Have a Relaxing Bath Delights Internet

Many dog owners may agree that their pets act as their shadows and follow them all over the house, including the bathroom. One owner has recorded the moment that her golden retriever decided to go the extra mile to make sure she had a relaxing bath.

The TikTok clip posted by @goldengirl_xena has received 2.7 million views in under 24 hours. Viewers can watch Xena the golden retriever add something special to the tub, and it isn't a bath bomb.

During the clip, captioned "A treasure too good to give up," Xena's owner can be heard telling the story in the first person, using a voice-changing filter.

A stock image of a golden retriever wearing a shower cap in the bath tub. The same breed has gone viral on TikTok for helping her owner relax in the bath. Tatyana Kalmatsuy/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The owner says, as if Xena: "Sometimes, when I see mom in the bath, I think to myself, what could possibly make this better and more relaxing for her." Meanwhile, the dog is heading to the laundry basket.

The audio continues: "And you know what guys, I am a freaking genius because look at this, a dirty sock fresh out of the hamper." The dog looks proud as she drops a pair of socks into the tub before taking them back to enjoy herself.

So far, the video has racked up over 340,000 likes. However, a vet told Newsweek about the potentially serious consequences that could occur when dogs play with laundry.

Dr. Anna Foreman, an in-house vet for Everypaw Pet Insurance, said: "Dogs should not be encouraged to play with laundry as there is a significant risk of item ingestion, particularly in dogs prone to eating non-food items.

"Socks, underwear, and other small items, or even torn-up larger items, all pose a stomach or intestinal obstructive risk. Obstructions often require surgery to resolve and, if left, can be a threat to life," Foreman added.

In this case, it looks like Xena is under close supervision when she is snooping in the laundry. Her owner told other users that the dog is also known for adding a soggy tennis ball into her bath, too.

One comment read: "She is a genius! laundry AND a bath?! two birds, one stone!"

Speaking from experience, another dog owner posted: "My golden believes everything is better with a dirty sock."

"She just had to infuse your bath with the aroma," wrote another, while one user joked: "Turning mom into sock soup."

It turns out Xena isn't the only dog that enjoys 'helping' its owner. Charlee the boxer puppy was caught on camera creating a mess in March, while seemingly trying to help her owner in the backyard.

Newsweek reached out to @goldengirl_xena for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the case.

