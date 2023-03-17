Dog Working Hard 'Helping' Dad Fix the Sprinklers Has Internet in Stitches

A video of a boxer dog "helping her daddy fix the sprinklers" has delighted TikTok viewers, amassing more than 300,000 views.

In the video, Charlee the boxer puppy can be seen digging a hole next to her owner, who is fixing the sprinklers in the front yard.

"I help dad I help," commented one user, to which the original poster replied, "She helped until she started pulling the pipes out. Dad said it was time to clock out for the day."

Why Do Dogs Dig Holes?

Whether at the beach, the park, or in your own back yard, some dogs just love to dig. There are many reasons why your dog might do so; for entertainment, comfort or protection, to name a few.

According to The Humane Society, "Dogs often dig in an effort to catch burrowing animals or insects who live in your yard." This might be the case if your dog is focused on a single area rather than moving around the yard, or often digs at the roots of trees and shrubs.

Dogs may also dig holes in hot weather to keep cool, either in your back yard or at the beach. Equally, they may dig to keep them warm, or sheltered from the rain and cold. If your dog is exhibiting chronic digging behavior, they could be understimulated.

"For dogs, digging is a great way to relieve boredom," says animal advice site The Spruce Pets. "If a stressed dog is pushed over a certain threshold, he or she may get so worked up with anxiety that it starts digging frantically in an attempt to escape whatever has them so terrified."

How Do I Stop My Dog Digging?

If your dog loves to dig up your yard to cool itself down on a hot day, try providing a shady spot for your dog to lounge in, suggests The Spruce Pets.

Some dogs' desire to dig can wreak havoc on your flower beds. Hill's Pet nutrition recommends placing obstacles in your beds: "This might include burying chicken wire along fences, placing rocks or paving stones in garden beds, or planting bushes around the perimeter of the yard."

If your dog simply can't resist digging holes, why not sort out a designated spot in the yard? A sandbox can work well.

Users on TikTok loved the adorable videos, with Ophelia Petunia posting, "Charlee understood the assignment."

User amandamartin2178 commented: "Lmao but did you get the moment when dad looks over to check his hole and sees a different hole." And user8865954978380 wrote: "Omg. So adorable! Love this."

Newsweek has reached out to @halfabeaner313 via TikTok for comment.

