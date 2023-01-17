Dog Ends Up Stranded on Cliff Edge After Digging Hole to Escape Shelter

A dog who made a daring nighttime escape from an animal shelter only to end up stranded on the side of a cliff is now safe and well with a new forever family.

It's cats, not dogs, that are said to possess nine lives, but Peter, a rescue pup from Utah, might be the exception to that rule. Not that anyone would begrudge this particular canine's seemingly supernatural ability to evade serious injury, given the heartbreak he's been through.

An estimated 30 percent of animals entering shelters have been surrendered by their owners, according to the Stray Animal Foundation Platform. Peter's owners didn't even do that, though. Instead, he was left behind by his former family to fend for himself, along with his sister.

It was only when someone spotted the pooch pair and alerted animal control that the authorities intervened. Taken to a shelter, Peter evidently didn't like the look of his new surroundings and quickly staged a daring escape.

Digging a hole under a fence after closing time, he and his sibling dashed off into the night with no idea where they were or how they could get back to the place they called home.

It was an escape that almost ended in tragedy.

A day later he was discovered stuck on the side of a cliff, scared, thirsty and in need of help. However, he was otherwise unscathed and, with the help of two members of staff from the nearby Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, found his way onto solid ground.

He soon settled at the sanctuary and, in time, was reunited with his sister, who was found a few weeks later and brought to the same shelter.

Soon enough, though, Peter's sister would be on her way, having been adopted. It took longer for Peter to find his new home. Because he was an energetic young dog who proved popular with visitors thanks to a sweet, outgoing personality, staffers became convinced the pet pooch would benefit from a change of scene and a bigger audience of potential adopters.

The decision was made to move him from Utah to California. It was a decision that set him on a collision course with his new owners, Joel Clayton and Maggie Behringer.

The couple had already had two dogs, Charlie and Otis, with the latter adopted from the Best Friends Animal Society sanctuary in Los Angeles, but Clayton was keen on adding to their pack and found himself drawn to Peter's picture on the adoption website.

"I just kept falling on his picture at some point," he told Best Friends. "His name was Southeast [at the time], and we're from Tennessee and Georgia, so the name was catching us. He also looked like Charlie and Otis."

Upon meeting Peter, the couple were convinced he was the dog for them; he just felt like part of their pack. "The initial meeting went really, really well," Behringer said. "He sniffed around Charlie, she said no thank you, and he was like, 'OK, great, no big deal.' He's kind of similar to Otis. They, since the beginning, have gotten along really well."

Peter has settled in quickly in his new surroundings, enjoying naps with Charlie and playtime with Otis. "He's very happy they're his siblings," Behringer said. "They seem happy to have him too."

His life now is a world away from those frightening times back in Utah. Peter and his friends enjoy walks and games of catch with tennis balls, while his owners are busy training him on everything from impulse control to sign language cues.

"The first couple of times I went through signs with Otis, I could see Peter sitting there like, 'What are you doing?'" Clayton said. "Now he knows his right very well with just a sign or saying the word. He knows his left. And he knows wait.'"

Clayton works as a private chef, meaning there are plenty of scraps and leftovers for Peter to enjoy. Most of all, though, Peter is just content to have his own bed, in his own house, with his own family again and with that cliffside escape behind him.

It's a Hollywood shaggy dog story with the best kind of ending.

