Hearts Break as Emaciated Dog Refuses to Give Up on Humans Despite Abuse

By
An animal rescuer was shocked to discover a skin-and-bones dog who hasn't lost her faith in people despite her emaciated state.

In a viral TikTok clip shared by @caitiesfosterfam, the malnourished black dog named Coral can be seen lying in the back of a car and wagging her tail. The on-screen text says: "When you are a cruelty case survivor but can't stop wagging your tail because you're safe now."

The video, which was shared by Texas-based Caitie, who is fostering the abused pup, has racked up 2.6 million views and 411,800 likes since it was shared on August 12.

Dogs, cats, horses and livestock are the most abused animals, according to the Humane Society of the United States. Research also shows that those who intentionally abuse animals are predominantly men under 30, according to the nonprofit organization.

Black dog
A stock image shows a caged black dog. An animal rescuer's video of an abused dog has gone viral on TikTok. chaunpis/iStock/Getty Images Plus

It turns out Coral was a pet who was kept in a kennel and "not fed for a long time," Caitie said in another video. The montage of clips reveals the severity of this animal cruelty case. Fragile Coral appears to be frightened as she is carried into the vet's office, where she spent four days. There's also footage of Coral struggling to walk without a person's assistance. Caitie pledges to be "her strength until she's ready."

@caitiesfosterfam

Follow for updates on Coral. She has a long road ahead of her, but she’s safe now.

♬ cardigan - Taylor Swift

In 2021,16,573 animal cruelty offenses were reported to U.S. law enforcement agencies, according to the FBI's National Incident-Based Reporting System. Texas and Delaware were the only states where animal cruelty offenses exceeded 6,000 for that year.

If the pain they endure isn't bad enough, animals are more often than not psychologically scarred. Previously, Newsweek described the transformation of a rescue dog who was terrified when she first entered her new owner's home. After one month, she was thriving and living her best life.

It seems Coral was willing to forgive people for what happened to her. One user commented: "The fact that she hasn't lost trust in humans after being so seriously neglected. What a sweet baby."

Another wrote: "Omg she's literally all bones. Thank you for saving and helping her!"

On Instagram, Caitie shared the following message from the vet staff: "All of her vitals are within normal limits. She is eating well and just drinking small amounts of water. She is taking her sling walks and her small activities like a champ. She loves attention and wags her tail at anyone who takes to her."

One commenter wrote: "It hurts my soul that no matter what has happened, dogs still are so open to love. We don't deserve them at all. So excited to see how Coral grows and thrives with love."

Newsweek could not verify the details of the case and reached out to @caitiesfosterfam for comment via Instagram.

If you witness suspected cruelty to animals, call your local animal control agency as soon as possible or dial 911 if you're unfamiliar with local organizations. If you report alleged animal cruelty, the responding agency is required to investigate.

