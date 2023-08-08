Rescue and Adoption

Rescue Dog Fearing 'She'll Be Left Behind" on Moving Day Breaks Hearts

By
Rescue and Adoption Pets Dogs Animal Rescue Viral video

A video of a rescue dog fearing she'll be left behind as her owner moves to a new home has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted on @milliethenoodlehorse, the TikTok account of a greyhound named Millie, and has over 232,000 views.

A message across the video says: "We are moving for the second time since adopting Millie and moving is very hard on Millie." The greyhound is seen standing in a room scattered with moving boxes. "She fears she'll be left behind," a subsequent message reads.

Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters in the U.S. every year, including 3.1 million dogs, according to 2019 data from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Greyhound dog resting on a blanket.
A stock image shows a greyhound dog resting its head on a blanket. A video of a rescue greyhound fearing "she'll be left behind" when her owner moves to a new home has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Among the shelter animals are ones that have been "rescued from cruelty," which can arise from situations such as "hoarding cases, dog fighting rings and puppy mills," the ASPCA said on its website.

One of the greatest stressors for dogs in animal shelters is social isolation, according to a March 2019 study in the journal PeerJ.

Previous research has shown that "human interaction reduces cortisol [a hormone regulating stress] in shelter dogs, with the possibility that longer periods of interaction may yield greater effects," the study said.

The study's findings showed that "dogs' cortisol: creatinine ratios dropped significantly during their fostering stay, but returned to baseline levels after return to the shelter."

@milliethenoodlehorse

The life I promised you. #dog #fyp #rescue #greyhound #adopt

♬ Steven Universe - L.Dre

In the TikTok clip, Millie is shown moving past some furniture toward a dog pen, where she "checks on her sister."

The dog is later shown snoozing in the back of a car and drinking water from a bowl outside. A message overlaid on the clip says: "Little does she know that after a long car ride full of many pit stops and great views...we were finally home."

The greyhound is seen walking down the stairs of a patio and onto the grass of the new home's backyard.

"And in no time, she was off," another message says as Millie is seen running around the yard before lying on her back as the clip ends.

The video left users moved. Bayareagee92 wrote: "She was like oh hell yeah zoomies activated."

KCJ2962 simply wrote, "Such joy!!!" User88170375253 said, "She looks so happy. I'm glad she has you to love her."

Bonnie said, "Look at how big her smile is, she is so happy," and Yvonne wrote, "Aww so adorable!!"

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC