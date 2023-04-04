The alarming escalation of animosity toward Christians in America can no longer be ignored. The pro-abortion, anti-family radical Left has sought tirelessly to undermine the nuclear family, religion, and traditional values for years. And it's working. A recent Wall Street Journal poll found that just 39 percent of Americans say their religious faith is very important to them, down from 62 percent a quarter of a century ago. As radical leftists advance their secular agenda, intolerance for those who hold true to Christian values has become increasingly palpable.

The recent shooting at a private Christian academy in Nashville by Audrey Hale, a transgender individual with a detailed manifesto and maps, is a chilling example of the escalating violence against faith. This attack, which was clearly premeditated, targeted a Christian school with a biblical theology curriculum, representing the Christian values that the shooter sought to destroy.

Following the tragic events in Nashville, left-wing journalists, columnists, entertainers, and activists directed their ire toward Christians and conservatives rather than mourning the victims and condemning the violence. Instead of offering sympathy and support, they made callous remarks that not only mocked the Christian faith but also blamed the victims themselves. This cold-hearted response exemplifies the escalating hostility toward Christians, in which an ideological battle eclipses empathy and compassion.

The Left's assault on faith is widespread, however, as the values that underpin our American ethos are being consistently undermined. Media voices have attacked and vilified symbols of Christianity before. Last August, the Atlantic published an article declaring that the Catholic rosary had become a "symbol" of religious radicalism. What used to be a symbol of prayer and meditation was assigned a far darker meaning in modern times.

"Just as the AR-15 rifle has become a sacred object for Christian nationalists in general, the rosary has acquired a militaristic meaning for radical-traditional (or 'rad trad') Catholics," the essay declared.

Anti-Christian sentiment has existed for some time, but has been amplified in recent years by a culture that seeks to undermine traditional values and beliefs. The crusade against Christianity is fueled by a radical Left that refuses to engage in respectful discourse, opting instead for hateful rhetoric and dehumanizing tactics.

People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial for victims at the Covenant School building at the Covenant Presbyterian Church following a shooting, in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 28, 2023. - A heavily armed former student killed three young children and three staff in what appeared to be a carefully planned attack at a private elementary school in Nashville on March 27, before being shot dead by police. Chief of Police John Drake named the suspect as Audrey Hale, 28, who the officer later said identified as transgender. Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP/Getty Images

To be honest, "hateful rhetoric" is putting it lightly. Far-left activist and actor Jane Fonda went on The View recently to suggest abortion-seeking women shouldn't abide by laws. They could even resort to "murder" to have "control of their bodies."

In an unbelievable moment of irony, Fonda, who claims to advocate for human rights, promoted violence against those who hold beliefs different from hers. The radical Left's silence in response to Fonda's comments tells you all you need to know about the pro-abortion, anti-Christian Left's feelings towards those who oppose them. Then again, perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised given its callousness about the senseless killing of millions of unborn children.

And just like that, violent words turned into acts of violence. Since May 2020, there have been nearly 300 attacks against U.S. Catholic churches, according to a tracker from CatholicVote. And it does not stop there. More than 100 crisis pregnancy centers, pro-life organizations, and churches have been attacked, some more than once, since the Supreme Court draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization leaked last year.

In the face of this escalating war on Christians and in the shadow of the horrific school shooting in Nashville, radical leftists once again deride "thoughts and prayers." By aggressively attacking Christians, they hope to delegitimize the presence of faith in public life, creating a society where only secular viewpoints are tolerated. In fact, thoughts and prayers are exactly what's needed; more thoughtful behavior, more prayer, more faith.

As the importance of faith in the lives of Americans has declined, violence, hopelessness, broken families, abortions, depression, anxiety, and sorrow have increased. The radical Left's secular path is a dead end for the people who promote it and for our country.

In the face of this escalating war on Christians, it is crucial to remain resolute, determined, and faithful. We must make a steadfast commitment to preserve the fundamental rights and freedoms that have defined our great nation for centuries. The time has come for Christians and conservatives to join together in defense of faith, values, and our way of life.

Shawn Carney is President and CEO of 40 Days for Life, the world's largest pro-life organization, and bestselling author of 4 books, including What to Say When: The Complete New Guide to Discussing Abortion. Follow on Twitter: @CarneyShawn

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.