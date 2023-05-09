Actor Sings 'Bud Light Is Gay' Jingle Amid Controversy

A Broadway actor has decided "Bud Light is gay" after weeks of backlash and boycotts against the beer for its collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

PJ Adzima, who's currently playing Elder McKinley in The Book of Mormon, addressed the controversy by writing a comedy song about what he's now calling "the liberal beer."

Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light's parent company, has faced widespread backlash since a personalized can was unveiled by transgender actor and infuencer Mulvaney in early April. Soon after the brand collaboration went viral, a boycott campaign began, with Bud Light goods being destroyed and multiple celebrities weighing in on the subject.

The latest person to contribute their take is stage actor Adzima, who's appeared in the likes of Girls5eva and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He shared his song to his thousands of followers across social media.

Main image, a glass of Bud Light and, inset, stage and screen actor PJ Adzima. The actor has written and performed a song for social media announcing "Bud Light is gay" following the recent controversy surrounding the brand and its collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Drew Angerer/Getty Images / pjadzima.com

"Bud Light! The liberal beer, so drink it if you're cis or if you're queer, baby," Adzima sings while on stage, wearing a Bud Light baseball cap, holding a can of Bud Light in his hand.

The song continues: "So drink it up like America guzzles the lies of the alt-right. Swallow it down like we swallow the terror that's keepin' us up at night.

"Bud Light, so painfully gay, now I'm gonna chug one for the LGBTQIA."

Adzima then drinks the can before finishing his performance with: "I'm not sure I mentioned it but Bud Light is gay."

On his Instagram account, Adzima credits Emmy-nominated composer and lyricist Eli Brolin as a co-writer of the song he's titled "Bud Light!"

Anheuser-Busch is now facing a boycott from the LGBTQ+ community after CEO Brendan Whitworth reportedly backtracked on the the company's support for Mulvaney in a statement made to investors.

Some of the comments on Adzima's video reflected this change in attitude.

"What's funny is that after the backlash, they back pedaled and now they're being boycotted by queer people," one person commented.

"Anheuser-Busch is a major GOP donor, and Trump owns stake in the company," Adzima wrote in response. "The best thing liberals can do is to steal Bud Light from them."

There was some slight push back in the comment section of Adzima's video on TikTok.

"Yep, Bud Light can have you people," wrote one TikTok user, while another simply commented with a queasy emoji face.

Sales of Bud Light have been dropping for weeks, with recent figures showing sales volumes had fallen by 21 percent in the week ending April 21.

Former President Donald Trump recently addressed the situation on his social media site Truth Social.

"It's time to beat the Radical Left at their own game. Money does talk—Anheuser-Busch now understands that," he said.