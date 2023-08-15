Adorable Reason Golden Retriever Puppy Gently Bites Owner Melts Hearts

Having a dog's jaw clasped around your arm might seem a terrifying prospect, but one cream golden retriever has melted millions of hearts with his gentle biting.

A TikTok video shared by @louiethecream shows the small pup gently latching onto his owner's arm with his teeth. But rather than signaling a vicious bite, the adorable reason Louie does this is because it makes him feel as though he's holding hands with his owner.

The caption layered over the video highlights that "he gets serotonin boosts from holding my hand," and his sheer happiness from the touch is very evident in the sweet video.

A stock image of a golden retriever puppy trying to get their owner's hand.

Since the video was shared on July 27, Louie's sweet gesture has gone viral with more than 2.3 million views, and over 356,000 likes.

Dogs of any age will often explore the world using their mouth, and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) explains that mouthing is when a dog puts their mouth around something without biting down onto it.

This is very sweet when they're a puppy, but when they're older and even gentle mouthing feels a bit more forceful, it's something that owners should be wary of encouraging.

The ASPCA highlights the importance of showing dogs that humans have sensitive skin, which can be done through teaching bite inhibition. If the dog is mouthing and applies too much pressure, owners can yelp and show that they're in pain, which teaches the dog not to do that again.

If that doesn't seem to work, the ASPCA adds that owners can give their dog a time out for 10 or 20 seconds, showing that unwanted behavior will have consequences.

Although dogs will still feel a need to experience their surroundings with their teeth, owners can give them a chew toy or a bone instead. Giving the dog plenty of toys and things they can chew will guarantee them stimulation, without causing injuries.

TikTok users can't get enough of Louie's gentle mouthing, and his owner has continued sharing clips of his habit to show how much he loves holding hands.

The viral TikTok post has received over 200 comments at the time of writing, with many social media users claiming their dog has to hold onto them too.

One comment reads: "I have a 13-week-old golden and I'm convinced his favorite toy is my wrist. He will avoid toys to bite me."

Another person responded: "They're so pure aren't they."

A fellow dog owner commented: "My dog did this for the first 3 years of his life, and then grew out of it. I was so sad. It's such a firm and gentle way they hold your hand."

