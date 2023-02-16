Reason Why Adult Golden Retriever Loves Little Puppies Melts Hearts

An adorable video of an adult golden retriever bonding with a foster puppy has delighted viewers online, with more than 150,000 views.

In the TikTok clip posted by @ladyandtheblues, Lady the golden retriever can be seen snuggling in various places with a retriever puppy. The text reads: "Wondering why my dog loves little puppies."

The video then cuts to a clip of Lady holding a stuffed toy shaped like a dog, while the text explains: "Her favorite stuffie since she was a puppy."

The caption reads: "It's her baby." In other videos, Lady's owners appear to foster other dogs, so she has a constant stream of "babies."

Golden retrievers are an incredibly popular dog around the world. In the U.S, the breed has held the No. 1 spot on the American Kennel Club's most popular dog list since 1991. It's not hard to see why they are such popular dogs because they're loyal, beautiful, funny and clever, and make great family pets.

Golden retrievers are very rarely aggressive and often get on well with children and other animals. However, they may go into alert mode when they perceive something to be a threat.

Veterinarian Jessica Perry Hekman published a piece on her blog in 2014 in which she claimed to have scientifically discovered why golden retrievers are the best dogs. Heckman, who was also a Ph.D. student in the genomics lab at the University of Illinois, found that it essentially comes down to genetics.

Hekman wrote: "I can own a series of golden retrievers and predict with fair accuracy how each of them will look and act. (Look more than act, but the incredible variety of dog personalities is a story for another day.)

"Unfortunately, I can also predict with fair accuracy what diseases each of those dogs will have, because with the golden looks and personality come the golden genetic disorders."

Hekman attributed the relative predictability of the breed to strict Victorian trends where society started breeding dogs for the way they looked, "not just how they worked." So, an emphasis on purebred dogs emerged. This means that golden retrievers are all descended from the same few dogs, so the lineage can be traced and their temperament is easier to predict.

"It's like this small set of dogs is marooned on a desert island with no way to bring in new genetic diversity," Hekman wrote, "and their pedigrees are what marooned them. Their descendants will look like them and act like them."

