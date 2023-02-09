Adult Golden Retriever With Hilariously Tiny 'Cat Feet' Sends Internet Wild

A golden retriever has melted hearts after showing off his tiny feet in a TikTok video with more than 1.1 million views.

In the post, shared to the social-media platform on January 30 under owner Adria's username @adriabarich, Oatmeal can be seen with his tiny "cat-like" feet.

"Oatmeal is a 3-and-a-half-year-old golden retriever who is full-grown yet barely the size of an adult female golden," Adria, from Petaluma, California, told Newsweek.

She added: "He and I are best friends, and we like to travel together. We also go swimming and make fun TikTok videos."

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), the breed are commonly "sturdy and muscular of medium size." Oatmeal is clearly the exception to that rule.

Golden retrievers are a popular choice of pet across America because of their trustworthy and outgoing nature. They are among some of the least-stubborn dogs, and have quite agreeable and eager-to-please temperaments. This makes them fantastic family dogs and relatively easy to train, too.

The AKC writes: "They take a joyous and playful approach to life and maintain this puppyish behavior into adulthood. These energetic, powerful gundogs enjoy outdoor play. For a breed built to retrieve waterfowl for hours on end, swimming and fetching are natural pastimes."

In the viral TikTok video, a voiceover tells audiences that Oatmeal is a "full-grown man" but that he's very petite. This is something that people tend not to realize straightaway.

"You can really see it in his feet," the voiceover says. It goes on to joke that Oatmeal's feet are equivalent in size to him wearing a girl's size 4 shoes.

The video has been captioned: "my short king."

What Do the Comments Say?

There have been more than 300 comments, with most TikTok users admiring Oatmeal's adorable feet.

One wrote: "Dog paws will never not be the cutest thing in the world," and another posted: "My dog had abnormally large front paws and abnormally small back paws."

A TikTok user commented: "Okay so maybe I am into short guys?" while another wrote: "My dachshund has bigger paws than Oatmeal."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.