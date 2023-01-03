Who Got a Golden Buzzer on 'America's Got Talent: All-Stars' Last Night?

NBC's America's Got Talent: All-Stars has officially begun, following weeks of excitement from fans over the new format.

The show, also styled as AGT: All-Stars, is an eight-week-long battle for the title of ultimate champion that will see 60 acts from various Got Talent franchises across the globe taking to the stage to compete.

The lineup boasts a mix of winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations and the 10 acts in the first week of the new show were revealed last week, with the list including season 2's AGT winner, ventriloquist Terry Fator; Canada's Got Talent champion, singer Jeanick Fournier; and Berywam, an a cappella group from AGT Season 14.

On the January 2 premiere, hosted by Terry Crews, the acts performed for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, with the latter choosing one act to send through to the finals with his Golden Buzzer this week.

Every week, two spots in the final will be dished out, with the second being determined by the votes of a panel of "superfans." The other eight acts left each week are eliminated.

So, who has made it through to the finals and who was eliminated? Newsweek has everything you need to know about which act got a Golden Buzzer on last night's AGT: All-Stars, and who was sent home.

Who Got a Golden Buzzer on AGT: All-Stars Week 1?

Light Balance Kids were given the first Golden Buzzer of the season after impressing Mandel with their upbeat performance.

The group of dancers from Kyiv, Ukraine, first competed on AGT in 2019, the show's 14th season, and chose to perform to "Move Your Feet" by Junior Senior for their return performance.

Light Balance Kids wear lights while they dance, hence the group's name, and after their time on the stage Cowell, who is also an executive producer on AGT: All-Stars, told them: "It was your best performance you've ever done, really. By a mile."

"If anything defines an All-Star, it was that performance, really," he added.

Mandel then gave them a similarly glowing review, saying: "There's such an amazing message here. Where you come from, at this point it's arguably the darkest place in the world, and you come across the globe to bring us light.

"And if I can do anything, anything on behalf of America, on behalf of AGT: All-Stars, to bring you even more light than you've brought us, I'd like to do that for you."

Mandel then hit his Golden Buzzer before joining the Light Balance Kids on stage and telling them: "You're amazing! You're my favorite act ever! I love you!"

Which AGT: All-Stars Week 1 Acts Were Eliminated?

After Light Balance Kids were given their Golden Buzzer there was only one place left in the finals for the AGT: All-Stars week 1 contestants.

Host Crews revealed that the panel of superfans has whittled down the remaining nine acts to their top three; dance trio Bello Sisters, singer Caly Bevier, and ventriloquist Fator.

The Bello Sisters, who were finalists in AGT's Season 15, were ultimately given the second spot in the final.

This meant that the below eight acts were eliminated:

Aneeshwar Kunchala

Poet, Britain's Got Talent 2022

Terry Fator

Ventriloquist, America's Got Talent Season 2 winner

Calysta Bevier

Singer, America's Got Talent Season 11

Lioz Shem Tov

Magician, Australia's Got Talent 2020 and America's Got Talent Season 13

Jeanick Fournier

Singer, Canada's Got Talent 2022 winner

Alan Silva

Aerialist, America's Got Talent Season 15

Jimmie Herrod

Singer, America's Got Talent Season 16

Berywam

Acappella group, America's Got Talent Season 14

America's Got Talent: All-Stars continues Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.