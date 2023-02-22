This Alaskan Malamute Has a Lot To Say After Biting His Way Through Door

A video of an Alaskan Malamute "pleading" his case after tearing his way through a door has left the internet in hysterics.

In the now-viral TikTok video, which can be seen here, the Alaskan Malamute can be seen stuck in the large hole that he'd chewed through the door. His owner can be heard putting him on the spot, saying: "Lots of people don't know the story behind this door, do you want to tell them?"

To the amusement of TikTok users, Boss the dog responds, whining so consistently that it almost sounds like he's trying to say a few words in his own defense.

"Anything you want to say?" his owner adds. She then humorously asks him to take responsibility.

Boss Burly Caron was adopted by his family on December 12, 2020, and they appear to live in Georgetown, Massachusetts.

The viral video clip was shared to the social media platform by @GetBurly on February 18, and has already been viewed nearly 800,000 times. Over 118,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments have been left on the post by entertained TikTok users too.

Boss' owner had captioned the video: "Lessons were learned."

Why Should You Adopt an Alaskan Malamute?

While they're rarely listed among America's most popular pet breeds, Alaskan Malamutes are known to be affectionate and playful. Like countless other breeds, they're loyal too.

Originating from Alaska, Malamutes are strong, resilient and heavy-duty workers. According to the American Kennel Club, the breed were used as working arctic sled dogs.

"The heavy bone, deep chest, powerful shoulders, and dense, weatherproof coat all scream, 'I work hard for a living!'" the pet registry writes.

Due to their rugged background, the breed have a tendency to become destructive when bored or when they haven't let off enough steam.

The pet registry advises that pet Malamutes get regularly walked by owners, and that playful activities are planned out for them.

"If a Malamute doesn't respect you, he will wind up owning you instead of the other way around. Firm but loving training should begin in early puppyhood," writes the American Kennel Club.

What Do the Comments Say?



Many of the TikTok users commenting under the post have picked up on the comical way in which Boss the Malamute has "argued" his case.

"I'm his lawyer now, he's innocent," one user wrote.

Another user added: "Does this young floof need representation? Without his attorney present this is not admissible in court. Treats awarded for cuteness."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.