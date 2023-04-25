U.S.

Alex Jones Suggests Reason Behind Tucker Carlson's Fox News Exit

By
U.S. Alex Jones Tucker Carlson Fox News Infowars

InfoWars host Alex Jones has voiced his own thoughts about why Tucker Carlson and Fox News have parted ways.

Fox News abruptly announced the decision to "part ways" with Carlson on Monday. His top-rated show on the network, Tucker Carlson Tonight will be immediately replaced with a rotating cast of personalities on Fox News Tonight.

This decision came only a few days after Fox News settled a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million. The company accused Fox News anchors, including Carlson, of making false claims on-air about the 2020 election results and Dominion's alleged role in the situation.

Speaking on his show on Monday, Jones defended Carlson and suggested his exit from Fox News was part of a wider attack on the anchor.

Alex Jones Tucker Carlson
L: InfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media outside Waterbury Superior Court during his trial on September 21, 2022 in Waterbury, Connecticut. R: Tucker Carlson speaks during the 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live on November 17, 2022, in Hollywood, Florida. Alex Jones weighed in on Carlson's departure from Fox News on InfoWars. Getty

"I know [Carlson] came very close to quitting about a month ago or giving [Fox News] an ultimatum. Because his contract says he can interview anyone he wants. He took a massive pay cut, we are talking a fraction of what they were offering to have freedom on his show," Jones said.

"They have not been giving him that on places like having Alex Jones on or going on Alex Jones' show. I encouraged him to just continue to do whatever good he could do there but I think when it comes out we are going to learn unless he had to sign a non-disclosure [agreement], that the said 'no I'm going to do whatever interview I want to do' and they said no."

Newsweek reached out to Fox News via email for comment.

Read more

Jones predicted that Carlson would soon be leaving Fox News last month.

He praised Carlson during the March 8 episode of InfoWars ahead of Carlson's special that looked at the thousands of hours of surveillance footage from inside the U.S. Capitol building during the January 6 attack.

Following the show, Carlson faced bipartisan criticism as many Republicans joined Democrats in disproving Carlson's take on the events.

"Go to the very end of Tucker's show last night where he says 'They want to stop this from coming out but I assure you it will come out.' I believe Tucker, he is hardcore, he is awake, the Left admits it, Tucker says it—I help wake him up and radicalize him," Jones said.

"He gets what is going on, he is not going back. He believes in the people and so I predict he won't be at Fox News in the future if he is unable to put this out."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Fox News
CNN
Tucker Carlson
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Fox News CNN Tucker Carlson
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC