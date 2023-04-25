Alex Jones Suggests Reason Behind Tucker Carlson's Fox News Exit

InfoWars host Alex Jones has voiced his own thoughts about why Tucker Carlson and Fox News have parted ways.

Fox News abruptly announced the decision to "part ways" with Carlson on Monday. His top-rated show on the network, Tucker Carlson Tonight will be immediately replaced with a rotating cast of personalities on Fox News Tonight.

This decision came only a few days after Fox News settled a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million. The company accused Fox News anchors, including Carlson, of making false claims on-air about the 2020 election results and Dominion's alleged role in the situation.

Speaking on his show on Monday, Jones defended Carlson and suggested his exit from Fox News was part of a wider attack on the anchor.

L: InfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media outside Waterbury Superior Court during his trial on September 21, 2022 in Waterbury, Connecticut. R: Tucker Carlson speaks during the 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live on November 17, 2022, in Hollywood, Florida. Alex Jones weighed in on Carlson's departure from Fox News on InfoWars. Getty

"I know [Carlson] came very close to quitting about a month ago or giving [Fox News] an ultimatum. Because his contract says he can interview anyone he wants. He took a massive pay cut, we are talking a fraction of what they were offering to have freedom on his show," Jones said.

"They have not been giving him that on places like having Alex Jones on or going on Alex Jones' show. I encouraged him to just continue to do whatever good he could do there but I think when it comes out we are going to learn unless he had to sign a non-disclosure [agreement], that the said 'no I'm going to do whatever interview I want to do' and they said no."

Jones predicted that Carlson would soon be leaving Fox News last month.

He praised Carlson during the March 8 episode of InfoWars ahead of Carlson's special that looked at the thousands of hours of surveillance footage from inside the U.S. Capitol building during the January 6 attack.

Following the show, Carlson faced bipartisan criticism as many Republicans joined Democrats in disproving Carlson's take on the events.

"Go to the very end of Tucker's show last night where he says 'They want to stop this from coming out but I assure you it will come out.' I believe Tucker, he is hardcore, he is awake, the Left admits it, Tucker says it—I help wake him up and radicalize him," Jones said.

"He gets what is going on, he is not going back. He believes in the people and so I predict he won't be at Fox News in the future if he is unable to put this out."