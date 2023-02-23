Alex Murdaugh's 'Surprise' Testimony Signals His Desperation: Ex-Prosecutor

Alex Murdaugh took the stand on Thursday for "surprise" testimony that might signal his desperation in the ongoing trial in which he is accused of killing his wife and son.

"Murdaugh's decision to take the stand is a huge surprise, and the entire case will rise or fall on his testimony," former federal prosecutor and West Coast Trial Lawyers President Neama Rahmani told Newsweek on Thursday. "Whenever a defendant testifies, the jury will base its decision on the credibility of the defendant.

"Murdaugh has already admitted to lying to law enforcement and is trying to explain away the bad cellphone and other forensic evidence against him. He's an experienced lawyer and the prosecution has a difficult circumstantial case, so his decision to testify means that Murdaugh and his team think the case is getting away from them."

On Thursday, Murdaugh decided to testify in his own trial and revealed new aspects of the case involving the death of his son, Paul, and wife, Maggie, on June 7, 2021. Murdaugh, a former lawyer in South Carolina, has maintained his innocence.

During his testimony, Murdaugh admitted that he initially lied to law enforcement about his alibi on the night of the killings, citing paranoia from an opioid addition he suffered from.

"Normally when these paranoid thoughts would hit me, I could take a deep breath real quick, think about it, reason my way through it, just get past it," he said. "On June 7, I wasn't thinking clearly. I don't think I was capable of reason and I lied about being down there and I'm so sorry that I did."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.