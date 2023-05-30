x
U.S.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Addresses Parody Account Wreaking Havoc on Twitter

By
U.S. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Twitter Elon Musk Parody

New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addressed a parody account on Twitter that was impersonating her and wreaking havoc across the social media platform.

"FYI there's a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral. The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility," Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet. "It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread. I am assessing with my team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see."

The announcement by Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, comes shortly after the parody account, with the name "Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody)" and has a handle of "AOCPress" began posting tweets posing as the New York Democratic Representative.

As AOC noted in her real tweet, many have reposted the parody account including Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Addresses Parody Account
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on May 24, 2023, in Washington, D.C. On Tuesday, May 30, 2023, Ocasio-Cortez responded to a parody account that was created to impersonate her. Alex Wong/Getty

In a tweet, the AOC parody account wrote, "This might be the wine talking, but I've got a crush on @ElonMusk."

Musk then responded to the fake tweet with a fire emoji.

In addition to Musk, some others also responded to the parody account including Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

Cruz responded to a tweet from the parody account which said, "Farming should be illegal," saying that eating should also be illegal.

"Note: the AOC account is a parody account," Cruz wrote in a follow-up tweet to his initial response.

Seth Dillon, the CEO of the satire news site The Babylon Bee also responded to the announcement by AOC and said, "If your account is indistinguishable from parody, who's to blame for the confusion?"

Laura Loomer of the conservative investigative journalist site Project Veritas wrote, "I can't tell the difference between AOC's or a parody account anymore."

"Just like I can no longer tell whether AOC or MTG is the dumbest member of Congress," Loomer added, alluding to Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski shared a screenshot of a response from Sandy Smith, a Republican nominee for Congress in North Carolina and said, "This AOC parody account has right-wingers really upset today. Who think it is AOC."

Journalist Brian Krassenstein also responded to the tweet from AOC and said, "While I absolutely respect the right for people who have a parody account, this case specifically is very deceiving since the 'parody' wording is not seen on most devices unless the username is clicked. I agree that Musk should do something about it."

Read more

Newsweek reached out to AOC's press office via email for comment

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC