All the Bizarre Toys Mattel Wants To Turn Into Movies After Barbie Success

Barbie's record-breaking success at the box office marks the first of what is expected to be many toy-turned-movie opportunities from Mattel, as the toy maker launches its own cinematic universe.

After a ubiquitous international campaign that all but doused the world in pink, the movie—starring Margot Robbie in the titular role opposite Ryan Gosling as Ken—took in a total of $155 million in the U.S. alone on its opening weekend. With international earnings factored in, its overall opening tally was $182 million.

Already among the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2023, the success of the comedy, which was released on July 21, saw Greta Gerwig take the crown of having the largest opening weekend for a film with a female director.

While it remains to be seen if there will be a parade of Barbie sequels to follow, Mattel is now banking on further box office success through making movies based on several of its other famous toys—including some offbeat choices.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are pictured at the European premiere of their their new hit movie "Barbie" in London on July 12, 2023. Toymaker Mattel is set to release a string of movies based on other popular toys in its range in the coming years. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Perhaps most notable of the upcoming projects is Polly Pocket, a comedy based on the micro-doll starring Emily In Paris favorite Lily Collins. First reported on by The New Yorker in early July, the MGM film is written and directed by Girls creator Lena Dunham.

Robbie Brenner, the producer who runs Mattel Films, discussed the project with Variety, enthusing: "It's been an amazing collaboration. Lena is so collaborative and rolls up her sleeves and really likes to roll around in notes and listen. She's incredible. Lily is so smart and so specific and so productorial. It's just been an incredible collaboration, so we are thrilled about it. Hopefully, we'll be making that at some point in the future."

Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya counts himself as a producer behind a film based on the purple dinosaur Barney—but it appears that it won't necessarily be the warm and fuzzy viewing experience that some might expect.

Mattel Films executive Kevin McKeon told The New Yorker that the movie will be "surrealistic," adding: "We're leaning into the Millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids. It's really a play for adults. Not that it's R-rated, but it'll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being 30-something, growing up with Barney—just the level of disenchantment within the generation."

Satiating the appetites of road vehicle enthusiasts, Mattel is also bringing to life a film based on Hot Wheels, the top-selling range of toy cars, motorcycles and monster trucks that have populated countless toy boxes.

Described by Brenner as "grounded and gritty," the movie is produced by prolific filmmaker J. J. Abrams, with the backing of studio giant Warner Bros.

Discussing a move to make the film's characters relatable, Brenner told Variety: "All of [Abrams'] movies have an incredible story and incredible characters. That was something that was important to him—to make a movie that's not just going to be fun and exciting, but that has real emotion and real stakes to it."

From left, Lily Collins is pictured in New York City on May 1, 2023, and Lena Dunham is pictured in New York City on November 28, 2022. Dunham is set to write and direct a film based on Polly Pocket, starring Collins. Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue;/Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

Staying in the car category, there is also a picture in the works based on the legendary Matchbox toys that have been a mainstay since the 1950s.

Meanwhile, Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel has thrown his hat into the ring to star in a film based on Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, Mattel's tabletop game that sees robots battle it out. Describing the film's star as "excited," Brenner said that the team behind the project is currently "working on developing a script."

Further elevating the star power signing up to be a part of Mattel's world, Tom Hanks is attached to take on the lead role in a project based on Major Matt Mason, the astronaut action figure initially embraced by children in the 1960s.

Also included on the list are a family comedy based on the popular American Girl dolls, and the long-in-development film based on He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, which had previously been brought to life as a cartoon.

And then there are a number of other unexpected choices being brought to movie theaters. Among them are a thriller based on the Magic 8 Ball, a movie based on the card game UNO, and an action film based on View Master, the classic picture viewer that was invented in the 1930s.

Marvel Films is also working on big picture adaptations of classic train-themed series Thomas & Friends, directed by Marc Forster, and Wishbone, based on the beloved Jack Russell terrier of PBS fame. Peter Farrelly is attached to produce.

A Mattel Inc. Barbie Extra toy car is seen alongside dolls in Los Angeles on November 17, 2021. Barbie is one of Mattel's most enduring brands. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

While some adaptations will likely have fans scratching their heads, Mattel has good reason to bank on bringing its toys to cinematic life—with the ongoing success of Barbie becoming the banner in a turnaround of fortunes.

Businessman Ynon Kreiz was drafted in as Mattel's CEO in 2018, following a period of declining toy sales. Since then, his vision of driving the company forward on the strength of its intellectual properties has proved fruitful.

Based on research by Euromonitor International, it is projected that the doll industry will surge to $14 billion in worldwide sales by 2027, thanks in part to the success and marketing of the Barbie movie.

Loo Wee Teck, head of toys and games at the market research company, said in a statement shared with Newsweek: "After a dismal 2022, when sales of dolls were negatively impacted due to high prices amid the economic uncertainty, owner Mattel is set for a strong 2023 as a result of the Barbie film's halo and the relaunch of Monster High dolls, new Disney Princess and Frozen toys."

Loo went on to explain that Barbie's foray into the world of film further proves Mattel's storied history of adapting and moving with the times over the years.

"Mattel has consistently refreshed its Barbie line-up in accordance with the change in consumers' attitudes and has launched new figures with different ethnicities and a wider range of body types," Loo said.

"Mattel's growth is also driven by 'kidults' who are buying childhood toys like Barbie. The company has moved into video games and digital content. The transition into an entertainment company has helped Mattel generate additional revenues from digital content and drive sales for its physical toys," he said.