Ana Navarro took the mic at a famous drag queen event in Miami on Sunday to give a passionate anti-gun speech and defend drag queens.

The View co-host was in her hometown where she stopped into the Palace Bar and Restaurant to attend its iconic drag brunch.

Wearing a pink shirt with feathered sleeves, Navarro stood up to address her fellow diners and threw her support behind the drag queen community.

"Listen, I live in Florida and I hate that drag queens are being made a political issue and a web issue, and a manufactured, made up cultural issue. 'Cause I'll tell you what, no drag queen ever killed a little kid," she said.

"You know what kills little kids? Guns kill little kids. And you can care about little children and their safety, go after guns and leave the f******* drag queens alone."

Increasing attention has been focused on drag queens around the country, including in Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis called for an investigation into children attending a holiday show called, A Drag Queen Christmas.

The Palace Bar and Restaurant was targeted in 2022 with threats over two girls posing for photos with a drag queen.

Angela Stanton-King, who ran a failed Republican campaign for Congress in Georgia in 2021, uploaded a video featuring the girls and the drag queen to social media where it quickly became a focus for debate. Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-Ga.) claimed all those involved "should be arrested and charged," even though they had not engaged in any illegal behavior.

At the time, Palace owner Thomas Donall described the homophobic and transphobic death threats the club had subsequently received.

"It's really difficult for us and heart-wrenching," Donall said of the threats. "I mean it just makes me…really sick to my stomach."

The girls in the video were with their parents, who had given them permission to interact with the drag queen. Donall said the moment was "innocent fun for the girls," adding "I mean, they were posing with a Madonna show."

Earlier in January Navarro attended another well known LGBTQ bar, R House where she rang in the New Year with drag queens and also danced with her 82-year-old father at a drag brunch there to celebrate her birthday.

Navarro worked as a political strategist for multiple Republicans before joining The View in 2013.

She has long been a supporter of LGBTQ issues, and was one of 131 Republicans to sign an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013 in support of same-sex marriage.

"I support equality. Proud to be signatory," she tweeted in 2013.

The Supreme Court eventually ruled in 2015 that same-sex couples had the same right to get married as opposite sex couples.