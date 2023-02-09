Andover Tragedy as Family of Three Found Shot Dead

A family of three was found shot dead in Andover, Massachusetts, in the early hours of Thursday, according to local authorities.

Police discovered the bodies of a 56-year-old man, a 55-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy at 48 Porter Road, after responding to a 911 call made within the property at 3:20 a.m.

At a press conference, Andover Police Department Chief Patrick Keefe confirmed the two dead adults were the child's parents, though no names have been released as next of kin are still being informed.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said authorities are not seeking a suspect, and there is "no danger at all from anyone in the public."

He said: "This is a very good time to remind folks that if they are suffering from any mental health issues, any type of depression, services are out there."

The child was a sixth grader at St. John's Prep in Danvers, which has canceled all classes for today in response to the tragedy.

Andover Police are being assisted in their investigation by Massachusetts State Police and Methuen Police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.