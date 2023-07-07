Andrew Tate Suffers Fresh Blow Over House Arrest

Andrew Tate has lost his latest appeal in Romania, meaning he will remain under house arrest as he faces charges of rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

Tate reacted to the news on social media, lamenting the fact that he now hasn't "been outside in 7 months" after spending three months "in a dungeon" and four months "at home with strict conditions."

The controversial online influencer and ex-kickboxing professional was first arrested alongside his brother Tristan and two Romanian women in December 2022. Both Tates were held in a Romanian jail for almost three months without charge before being released into house arrest.

Andrew Tate talks to media in Bucharest, Romania, on January 25, 2023. His latest appeal against house arrest was denied on July 6, 2023. AFP via Getty Images/Mihai Barbu

All four suspects denied any culpability against the seven women who alleged they were coerced, often by violent means, to produce pornographic material for websites like OnlyFans.

On June 20, 2023, Tate was officially charged with two counts of rape, human trafficking, and forming an organized crime group to sexually exploit women. On June 23, it was decided he would remain under house arrest for another 30 days. Tate's legal team appealed this decision.

On Thursday, his spokesperson said Tate had lost an appeal against this decision, meaning he'll stay confined to his home.

The Tate brothers' spokesperson, Mateea Petrescu, spoke out against the decision, the Associated Press reported. She stated that because the initial decision wasn't unanimous amongst all judges, it offered hope for the brothers as "a judge has ruled that the brothers should be allowed to move freely in Romania, without restrictions."

"We consider this to be a great step toward the rightful exoneration of Andrew and Tristan." Petrescu said they "have suffered important damages to their reputation, they remain optimistic and continue to put their faith in the Romanian justice system."

Tate himself addressed this decision on Thursday before the ruling was made, hopeful that his appeal against house arrest would be successful. "One Judge decided we are free one judge decided we are not. So we must now return to court, for the second time today and appeal to new judges," he wrote.

However, two hours later—after his appeal had been denied—he called the decision "very strange."

"Very strange that one judge can think the file is garbage and should be dismissed and another can believe your liberty should remain permanently deprived. Based on the same file? I'll let you speculate," he wrote, before moving on to sum up his journey since first being arrested.

"3 months in a dungeon. 4 months at home with strict conditions. I haven't been outside in 7 months. They've just decided I must remain on house arrest into month 8 - this can continue indefinitely."

Specialists from the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) sexual assault hotline are available 24/7 via phone (1 (800) 656-4673) and online chat. Additional support from the group is also accessible via the mobile app.