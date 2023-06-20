Culture

Andrew Tate Indicted Over Multiple Crimes in Romania

Andrew Tate has officially been charged with rape, human trafficking and forming an organized crime group to sexually exploit women.

The controversial influencer, 36, was first arrested in Bucharest, Romania, along with his brother Tristan, 34, and two Romanian women.

The brothers were held in a Romanian jail for almost three months without charge before being released into house arrest at Tate's "Hustler's Academy."

Andrew Tate arrives at the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) to attend a hearing on April 10, 2023. Prosecutors have officially charged him for "forming an organised criminal gang, human trafficking and rape". Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty

All four have denied any culpability against the seven alleged victims who claimed they were coerced, often by violent means, to produce pornographic material.

Prosecutors decided on Tuesday, June 20 to send the four to trial just days after Tate won a small legal battle in Romania.

Prosecutors there had decided to change the potential charges against him in his "legal interest."

On June 13, prosecutors decided to change the human trafficking charges to "in continued form" and added another alleged victim.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC