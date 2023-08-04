Andrew Tate Released From House Arrest

Culture

Andrew Tate has won his appeal to be released from house arrest almost seven months after he was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking.

The controversial influencer, 36, was arrested in December 2022 by Romanian authorities on charges of rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. He was also charged with tampering with computer evidence, according to Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT).

On Friday, the Bucharest Court of Appeals declared in a written ruling that it "replaces the house arrest measure with that of judicial control for a period of 60 days from 4 August until 2 October."

andrew tate at court june
Andrew Tate (C) arrives at the Municipal Court of Bucharest, Romania, on June 21, 2023. He has been released from house arrest. Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty

Newsweek contacted Tate's representatives via email for comment about the decision.

Tate was arrested alongside his brother, Tristan, and two female Romanian nationals for allegedly coercing women, often via violent means, into making pornographic material. All four have claimed their innocence since they were arrested.

The Tate brothers spent three months in a Bucharest jail before being released into house arrest at their "Hustler's Compound." The pair were officially indicted in June.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

