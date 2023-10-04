Jordan Peterson has distanced himself from Andrew Tate saying he did not want to be associated with the controversial influencer.

The Canadian psychologist was being interviewed on Piers Morgan's Talk TV show on Tuesday when the topic of Tate came up.

Morgan quizzed Peterson on recent comments made about him by California governor Gavin Newsom.

"My son is asking me about Andrew Tate, Jordan Peterson. And then immediately he's talking about Joe Rogan. And I'm like; here it is, the pathway," Newsom said in an interview with Bloomberg.

From left, Jordan Peterson arrives at Perth Airport in Australia on November 28, 2022, and Andrew Tate talks to media in Bucharest, Romania, on January 25, 2023. Peterson has slammed Tate saying that some of the things he does are "reprehensible." Faith Moran/Mihai Barbu/AFP via Getty Images

Peterson started by slamming Newsom's concept of "micro-cults" and argued Rogan was "the most powerful journalist in the world."

"I mean, I'm not particularly happy to be grouped with Andrew Tate because I think that there's some elements about what he does that are quite reprehensible, but that we could certainly talk about that," Peterson began, adding "there should be some curiosity on Newsom's front, trying to figure out why it is that this degree of popularity exists."

Newsweek contacted Tate's representatives by email for comment.

Tate is facing charges of rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women in Romania. Four women in the U.K. are also pursuing legal action against him over accusations of violence, sexual assault and coercive control. Tate has denied all allegations.

"The allegations are malicious and disputed," a response to the women's lawyers read, and claimed "allegations are brought as part of an opportunistic press campaign to exploit my present difficulties in Romania, and to mirror some of the allegations made against me in Romania in an effort to extract money from me."

He rose to prominence as a professional kickboxer and then as a controversial contestant on the U.K. reality series, Big Brother, where he became infamous for his misogynistic comments.

Peterson has long been a critic of Tate, previously describing him as "the lowest form of life."

"Pimps Electronic and otherwise Are the lowest form of life," Peterson tweeted in July after Tate appeared on Fox News in an interview with Tucker Carlson.

On another occasion, Peterson spoke about "why Andrew Tate is wrong about women," explaining how some women can easily fall for "narcissistic psychopaths."

"You can't blame women. If all women don't like you, it's you… and so you have to grow up," he said during a public lecture. "That's the thing, don't be a fool. Turn yourself into someone who's worth being around, and then developing social skills."