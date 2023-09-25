Andrew Tate Breaks Silence On Sexual Assault Legal Action

Andrew Tate has said he "takes seriously" allegations of sexual assault made against him by women in the U.K. but also described them as "malicious."

The controversial social media content creator was recently indicted for multiple crimes in Romania, including trafficking women and rape.

While he was in custody in Bucharest lawyer Matthew Jury sent Tate's legal team a letter stating than four women in the U.K. alleged he had committed various crimes against them between 2013 and 2016. These crimes included, rape, physical violence and coercive control.

But now in an exclusive statement to Newsweek, Tate and his legal team have responded to the letter.

Andrew Tate talks to media as he leaves Romania's anti-organized crime and terrorism directorate in Bucharest, Romania, on January 25, 2023. He has responded to accusations of violence and rape against four women in the U.K. Mihai Barbu/AFP via Getty

"Contrary to some reports, there is no civil case or lawsuit pending against Andrew Tate. The allegations in question stem from a letter submitted by Matthew Jury, in which he suggested mediation through financial compensation," a spokesperson for Tate said. "We take all allegations seriously and are committed to addressing them in a transparent and responsible manner."

Tate's team also provided Newsweek with his lawyers' response to Jury's letter where they insisted on wanting to reveal the women's identities publicly should they carry out legal action.

"The allegations are malicious and disputed," the letter read, and claimed "allegations are brought as part of an opportunistic press campaign to exploit my present difficulties in Romania, and to mirror some of the allegations made against me Romania in an effort to extract money from me."

It also slammed the women's objective to pursue legal action against Tate for "vindication" as a "sham."

"I fully intend to pursue your clients for defamation and maliciously bringing legal proceedings," the legal response red.

Tate also accused Jury of "a nasty implied threat of reporting me to the police if I do not admit" the allegations.

