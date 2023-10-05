Exclusive: Andrew Tate's Accuser Speaks Out—'It's Torture'

One of the women suing Andrew Tate over alleged sexual assault has broken her silence, telling Newsweek she can't watch him "get away with what he's done again and again."

Four women filed a civil suit against the British-American influencer in June. They accuse him of crimes including rape, physical violence and coercive control between 2013 and 2016.

The women, who are based in the U.K., launched their legal action a day after Tate was charged in Romania with two counts of rape, human trafficking and forming an organized crime group to sexually exploit women.

Tate has denied all the allegations against him.

Andrew Tate arrives for a hearing at the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest on April 10. He is now awaiting trial in Romania. Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty

One of the four, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told Newsweek in an exclusive interview: "Since the letter was first sent to him, I've felt all the emotions under the sun. Sad, anxious, scared, but no matter how scary it is, finally this man is starting to experience the repercussions of his actions."

The law firm representing the women explained that three of them had reported Tate to the police, but prosecutors decided not to charge him in connection with their allegations.

The woman said: "I still feel like it isn't real, this is finally happening after 10 years... it's taken him being extremely misogynistic online and crazily becoming big on social media for this to actually happen. It's not right."

Tate, a former kickboxer, rose to fame on reality TV series Big Brother in 2016. He gained notoriety for his misogynistic comments but was kicked off the show after the leaking of a video, filmed before Big Brother, showed him hitting a woman with a belt. Tate has maintained that the act was consensual.

The woman suing Tate told Newsweek that she decided to take action because she "can't live the rest of my life watching him get away with what he's done again and again."

"It is torture trying to live my life with constant reminders from work colleagues, friends online, the radio, the hairdressers, basically anyone randomly mentioning his name. This isn't supposed to happen," she said.

"The person who put you through the worst time of your life, who you tried to stop hurting others 10 years ago, isn't supposed to become famous online."

She added: "How do you deal with something like that? There isn't a book I can just read to help me get through it."

The woman has another motivation, she said, and that is to "not let him scare me anymore and prove to him that not all the women he's hurt are going to stay scared."

The women's lawyers are holding a press conference about the case on Thursday in Romania's capital, Bucharest.

Tate's legal team has provided a response to the women's allegations.

"We wish to make it clear from the outset that these claims are false and will be vehemently denied," his lawyers said in a statement to Newsweek.

They accused the women, who are seeking compensation from Tate, of being "financially motivated."

The lawyers' statement continued: "Some of these allegations have been investigated by the police and no further action was taken by them as the case failed to meet the evidential standard required to bring a prosecution.

"There is much evidence which demonstrates that these allegations are fictitious, including a text message from someone whom we believe to be a claimant." The lawyers state that this sexually explicit message was sent three years after the alleged sexual assault.

The women have denied making up their allegations or suing Tate to get attention.

"I am not a made-up person, I am not being paid by media, I am not doing this for an ulterior motive," the woman told Newsweek.

"I am a woman that was extremely unfortunate enough to meet this man, over 10 years ago, before the 'fame' and before the money.

"I'm doing this so I can say I did everything I could to get justice and hold my head high. I'm not allowing him to let me suffer in silence anymore."

Tate's lawyers also took aim at a crowdfunding campaign for the women's legal fees. They are trying to raise £50,000 (around $60,500) to help pay their lawyer, Matthew Jury of McCue Jury & Partners, and "bring Andrew Tate to justice in the U.K." The campaign has so far raised close to £30,000.

Tate's lawyers said: "There is a concerted effort on behalf of McCue Jury & Partners to attract as much media attention to these allegations as possible. With 10 days left on their crowdfunding efforts they have achieved pledges of just over half of their target. That is why today's press conference has been called by Matthew Jury."

The woman told Newsweek that she wanted others who had experienced sexual assault "to not be scared."

She added: "I know the threats are terrifying, and you are scared of what he would do to you but justice can be done."

Tate was arrested in Bucharest last December with his brother, Tristan Tate, and two Romanian women. The brothers were held in jail for more than three months before being placed under house arrest.

In August, after they had been charged, the house arrest order was lifted. As they await trial, they are required to obtain permission if they want to leave Bucharest and the surrounding county, and to report to police regularly.

All four defendants have denied the claims made by the seven alleged victims in Romania. The seven allege that they were coerced, often by violent means, to produce pornographic material.

The suspects have also been charged with tampering with computer evidence, according to Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism.

After his stint on Big Brother, Tate became a prominent figure on YouTube and other social media platforms, where he claimed to educate men on masculinity, promoted misogynistic views and offered courses at his online "Hustler's University."

In January 2023, news website Vice reported that Tate had been arrested on suspicion of rape in the U.K. in 2015, but was never charged. He denied the allegation and in 2019 British prosecutors declined to pursue charges.