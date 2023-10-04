Andrew Tate Accusers Launch Fundraiser To Pay for Legal Fees

The four women accusing Andrew Tate of sexual assault are trying to raise more than $60,000 to help pay their legal fees.

The women, who are based in the U.K., started legal proceedings against the controversial influencer in June claiming they had suffered various crimes at the hands of Tate including rape, physical violence and coercive control, between 2013 and 2016. Tate has denied the allegations.

Now the women are asking for £50,00 (USD$60,562) in a crowdfunding campaign to help pay their lawyer, Matthew Jury, and to "bring Andrew Tate to justice in the U.K."

"Andrew Tate is a name most people now, unfortunately, know. Years before he was a household name, he was reported to the UK police for violent acts of rape and abuse against women. We know this because it was some of us that reported him," a statement on the web page for the crowdfunding campaign reads.

Andrew Tate is escorted by police at a courthouse in Bucharest on February 1, 2023. Four women who have accused him of sexual misconduct in the U.K. have started a crowdfunding campaign to pay for their legal fees. Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty

The women argue that one of the reasons for bringing a civil case against Tate is the hope that it will prompt a criminal investigation in the U.K.

"It's our one remaining route to hold him accountable and stop anyone else suffering what we have suffered—but we need your help," they wrote.

"We are confident there are other UK victims who have yet to come forward and by bringing this case, we hope to empower them to do so. We want to show that we, as survivors, can stand up to him and that his despicable actions have consequences. And we want to show him for what he really is and release impressionable young boys from his toxic hold," they said.

The statement says Jury's law firm, McCue Jury & Partners, have promised that "for every £1 ($1.21) raised they will offer double the support."

The crowdfunding message concludes by saying: "With your help we can stand up to Andrew Tate, achieve some justice and stop him harming anyone else through his violence, his influence, and his misogyny. Please chip in what you can, every contribution helps."

Newsweek has contacted Tate's representatives by email for comment.

Tate, who is facing charges of rape and human trafficking in Romania, has denied the allegations and sent a legal letter in response.

"The allegations are malicious and disputed," the response read, and claimed "allegations are brought as part of an opportunistic press campaign to exploit my present difficulties in Romania, and to mirror some of the allegations made against me Romania in an effort to extract money from me."

"Contrary to some reports, there is no civil case or lawsuit pending against Andrew Tate," a spokesperson for Tate told Newsweek in September. "The allegations in question stem from a letter submitted by Matthew Jury, in which he suggested mediation through financial compensation.

"We take all allegations seriously and are committed to addressing them in a transparent and responsible manner."

