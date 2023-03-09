Andrew Tate Reveals the 'Stupid Question' He's Asked Daily

In a resurfaced video, controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate explodes in rage at fans who he says always ask the same question.

In the video, shot at his "Hustler's University" compound in Romania, Tate, 36, swaggers around as he complains about fans in his direct messages (DMs).

"I do open DMs every day and every single day someone asks me the same, stupid question: 'Hey Tate, what footwear do I use in the gym? What do I wear to squat?' Or bench, whatever these f****** dorks do," he began, using a funny voice to mock those sending questions.

The resurfaced video, which was shared to Twitter, went viral, amassing more than 1 million views.

Tate goes on to express his incredulity. He said that when he was a professional kickboxer he treated "leg day" as a rest day because at least he wasn't getting "punched in the face."

"You could never have been through what I've been through and then you come to me and ask me about f****** shoes?" he yelled. "I will bench-press your mom in flip-flops or running shoes. It doesn't matter. Who the f*** cares?"

He then took a "flex break" to show off three of his luxury cars in his 33-car collection, which includes a Ferrari 812, Aston Martin Vanquish and a Lamborghini Huracan Evo.

Wearing the correct shoe to train, especially when weight lifting, can help prevent injury, and the shoes should be firm, with flat or wedge-shaped soles.

"They usually have a sturdy, high-traction base to help prevent unwanted movement," according to the website Healthline. "Weightlifting shoes also sometimes feature a higher top with additional straps or ties to help support the ankle. These features can help prevent injuries related to weightlifting and promote good technique."

Tate's Romanian compound became the focus of an investigation by the country's anti-organized-crime agency after he and his brother, Tristan, were arrested this past December on charges of sexual assault and exploitation.

The brothers and two Romanian women were accused of coercing six women into producing pornography through threatening "acts of physical violence and mental coercion." Tate is also facing a separate rape charge for allegedly assaulting a woman in March 2022.

All four have denied any wrongdoing, and the brothers remain in custody. The women were released and are under house arrest.

Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism was seen towing Tate's many luxury cars out of the compound, which has a giant neon sign on the fence that reads "Tate."

After starting his career as a British-American pro fighter, Tate later appeared on the reality show Big Brother in the U.K. in 2016 and became well known for his misogynistic comments. He was later removed from the series.

A self-confessed misogynist, Tate started offering courses through his Tate University for men, teaching them how to lead an "ultra-masculine, ultra-luxurious lifestyle."

His problematic comments led to his being banned from multiple social media platforms, but he was recently allowed back on Twitter after Elon Musk bought the platform last October.