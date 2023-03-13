Angela Bassett Holding Austin Butler's Hand at Oscars Goes Viral

A video of actress Angela Bassett holding Austin Butler's hand at the 2023 Oscars has gone viral.

The 95th Academy Awards, which were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, on Sunday, March 12.

Bassett, 64, was nominated for best supporting actress for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the ceremony, but ultimately lost out to Jamie Lee Curtis, who won for her part in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Butler, meanwhile, was nominated for best actor at the Oscars, for his role as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis.

The 31-year-old former The Carrie Diaries star faced tough competition in his category as he was nominated against Colin Farrell, Bill Nighy, Paul Mescal and frontrunner Brendan Fraser.

The viral moment was captured when it came time for the best actor Oscar to be awarded, with actresses Jessica Chastain and Halle Berry presenting.

As the nominations for the best actor were called out, the camera panned to Bassett and Butler sitting next to each other and holding hands.

The clip of the pair was then posted on Twitter by a fan, alongside the caption: "Angela Bassett holding Austin Butler's hand while he's nervous...is exactly the kind of woman I imagined she was," alongside a love heart emoji.

At the time of writing, the sweet footage has been viewed over 258,000 times and liked over 3,500 times.

Angela Bassett holding Austin Butler’s hand while he’s nervous…is exactly the kind of woman I imagined she was 💕. pic.twitter.com/IPnYniCCux — Nadine Babu (@NadineBabu) March 13, 2023

