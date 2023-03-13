Angela Bassett's Reaction to Losing Oscar Goes Viral

Angela Bassett didn't hide her disappointment at losing at the 2023 Oscars, with her reaction scrutinized by millions online.

Jamie Lee Curtis was the shock winner in the Best Supporting Actress category, winning for Everything Everywhere All At Once, beating Bassett who won plaudits for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

While Curtis reacted with shock and joy, Bassett was clearly unimpressed by the result in what has now become a viral moment.

While the rest of the losing nominees, Stephanie Hsu, Hong Chau and Kerry Condon all clapped for the winner Curtis, Bassett remained motionless and didn't smile while the camera was still on her.

Some social media viewers zoomed in on her reaction in a separate video which had been viewed over 4.1 million times.

"Angela my STOMACH," the Twitter user @haworthes wrote as they shared the clip which was reposted by thousands, and viewed by millions.

"Angela Bassett's reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis' name being called...you can tell how much that Oscar would have meant to her," entertainment journalist Spencer Althouse wrote. "She is, was, and always will be incredible. I better see her on that stage SOON."

Later on in the show, Creed III stars Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors seemingly showed respect to Bassett when they arrived onstage to present an award.

"Hi auntie," Jordan said as a throwback to his line from the original Black Panther with Bassett. "We love you," Majors said. "They know Angela Bassett got robbed," wrote @AustinPlanet acknowledging the actors' nod to her.

Others were understanding of Bassett's reaction, as she was having to deal with a loss on camera. "I'm really sick of Black people having to be gracious in the face of blatant disrespect so I am glad Angela Bassett lived in her truth in that moment," wrote author and self-proclaimed pop culture scholar Bolu Babalola.

Another Twitter user @keatingssixth seemingly agreed and got thousands of interactions for her take too.

"Good for Angela Bassett not smiling nor clapping. Y'all expect Black women to not only be exceptional, but be happy for other who get accolades we deserve over and over."

For others, Bassett should have showed some "grace and class."

Twitter user @mrmikewinch got backlash for saying "Angela Bassett, not clapping, and scowling while Jamie Lee Curtis accepted the Oscar seemed foul. I get you're disappointed but show some grace and class."

"They gave Jamie Lee Curtis an Oscar for a movie she was barely in because that stupid industry been ignoring her her whole career," wrote @ErinMPeyton in all caps, as many people commented on the contrast in performances from Curtis and Bassett. They continued: "Only to also ignore Angela Bassett who is beyond deserving of that award."