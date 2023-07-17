Funny

Angry Cat at Steering Wheel Shouting at Other Cars Goes Viral: 'Road Rage'

A tuxedo cat called Percy has left the internet in stitches after a clip of him getting angry at passing vehicles while "driving" his owner's car went viral.

The video was shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the cat's owner, under the username @sc.whitehurst. It shows Percy and his orange sibling Simba, sitting on top of their owner and holding the car's stirring wheel as he drives them around. While at the wheel, Percy can be seen getting agitated, meowing at passing cars, just like humans do when road rage kicks in.

The hilarious clip, which has received over 2.3 million views, comes with a caption that reads: "Some things never change, I am not ok."

A common problem for cats traveling with their owners by car is motion sickness, according to VCA Animal Hospitals. While dogs can be trained to ride comfortably, it can be much more challenging for felines to overcome their anxiety.

"Most motion sickness in cats is caused by the stress and anxiety associated with travel," says the VCA website. It adds that "cats that travel only once or twice a year (typically when visiting the veterinarian) are not used to car rides and often associate the car ride with the stressful experience that follows."

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok, with more than 710,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Thatonebandch1ck, commented: "Cat got his license before me." And BearNakedJedi posted: "The road rage he just yelling." Ddm4v added: "HE'S DRIVING."

Bigdaddytravvy wrote: "Took me 4 watches before I noticed the orange cat was there too." Genia posted: "My cat does this all the time when we used to take road trips." And user8194819358719 joked: "Take that exit there's pet food over there."

Another user, Dahfilohusband, commented: "I want this but my babies are not used to getting in the car and they get so [stressed] to the point where one droils everywhere and the other meows for." And Ilya Radomyselski posted: "Every time the cat meows I think he [is] just mad at the other drivers."

Itslibbylol wrote: "He's a better driver than me that's for sure." And Meow posted: "IF I'M THE INSTRUCTOR, I WILL GIVE HIM A LICENSE IMMEDIATELY." User dink added: "My tuxedo cat will not sit still for even 0.001 seconds in the car I'm so jealous."

Newsweek reached out to @sc.whitehurst via TikTok comments. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

