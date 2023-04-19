Health

Ann Coulter's Abortion Compromise: Ban 'For Registered Republicans Only'

Conservative pundit Ann Coulter suggested a compromise on the divisive abortion debate, calling for the medical procedure to be banned for registered Republicans only.

Coulter, who has become an outlier in the right-wing community when it comes to her stance on abortion, has been ramping up her attacks on Republican lawmakers who have been restricting access across the U.S., predominantly in red states.

Some Republican-led states have either limited or banned abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June reversed Roe v. Wade, a 1973 landmark decision that gave women the federal right to have abortions. Overturning Roe allowed some states to enact so-called "trigger laws," which granted them the right to enact their own abortion policies.

Despite polls showing that a majority of Americans support abortion access, more than a dozen GOP-controlled states moved to restrict it since the Supreme Court ruled that the medical procedure should be left up to individual states. Within minutes of the ruling, Missouri became the first to implement its trigger laws.

Even though the issue tends to split along party lines, with Democrats tending to back a woman's right to choose and Republicans traditionally opposing abortion, Coulter isn't the only conservative to denounce anti-abortion laws. Last year, GOP strategist Karl Rove slammed Texas' abortion law as "too extreme."

Conservative pundit Ann Coulter is pictured in 2019. Coulter has been critical of Republican-led states restricting abortion access. Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Coulter's tweet, posted Wednesday night, drew reactions from abortion supporters and opponents of the procedure, with many saying they were surprised to agree with the outspoken author. Others ripped Coulter, calling her a "transrepublican," a derisive term for one who identifies as Republican, but shares viewpoints of Democrats.

Earlier Wednesday, the commentator tweeted that "pro-life zealots" are going to cause Republicans to lose elections and get "lots more babies killed."

Last week, Coulter took a jab at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after the Republican signed a bill banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. She called DeSantis' approval of the legislation a "total disaster."

Florida's new law, called the "Heartbeat Protection Act," provides exceptions in the case of rape or incest, in which an abortion is permitted up to 15 weeks if the woman can provide documentation. The legislation also maintains exemptions for life and the health of a mother, also up to 15 weeks of pregnancy.

