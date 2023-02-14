Anthony McRae Identified as MSU Shooting Suspect

The gunman who opened fire at Michigan State University, killing three people and wounding five more, has been identified.

At a news conference on Tuesday morning, police identified the suspect as 43-year-old Anthony McRae. Police said they had not determined a motive for the shootings.

McRae was confronted by police before he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the campus police department, said during an earlier briefing.

Rozman said the man was not affiliated with Michigan State "in any way."

"We have no idea why he came to campus to do this tonight," he said. "That is part of our ongoing investigation."

This a breaking news story and will be updated.